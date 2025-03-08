Pharaohs 価格(PHRZ)
Pharaohs（PHRZ）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.14M USD です。PHRZ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Pharaohs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 137.79K USD
です- Pharaohs 1日内の価格変動率は +2.88%
です- 循環供給量は 3.51B USD です
MEXCで PHRZ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PHRZ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Pharaohs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Pharaohs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Pharaohs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Pharaohs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.88%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Pharaohs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.62%
+2.88%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Building a foundation with community and delivering a utility that provides a deflationary mechanism that improves sustainability of token value overall and drives development of game which provides the ultimate utility and provides another shape for the future of the project in playable web3 game where comes with rewards to the investors and the players The purpose is building community together can shape and attract investors Unlike other projects we intend to develop and deliver high quality web3 game that is realistic and playable and still to be accessible for free use and making the play exceptional experience that provides educational content and entertaining at the same time while the time spent on game can be rewarding in game tokens which future can be exchanged to main project token and turned into value The time spent on game will be well spent Unlike other games we want it to be eye candy And still not simple to play For first chapter we think to create as like “ pharaoh return to life in his chamber in a pyramid and he has to get out Chamber is like type escape room with complexe puzzle And inside the pyramid is maze of diverse rooms which are providing first chapter of the game Each room player pay in token to play limited round If successful can earn rewards or clam airdrop This we still shape it entirely
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PHRZ を AUD に
A$--
|1 PHRZ を GBP に
￡--
|1 PHRZ を EUR に
€--
|1 PHRZ を USD に
$--
|1 PHRZ を MYR に
RM--
|1 PHRZ を TRY に
₺--
|1 PHRZ を JPY に
¥--
|1 PHRZ を RUB に
₽--
|1 PHRZ を INR に
₹--
|1 PHRZ を IDR に
Rp--
|1 PHRZ を PHP に
₱--
|1 PHRZ を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 PHRZ を BRL に
R$--
|1 PHRZ を CAD に
C$--
|1 PHRZ を BDT に
৳--
|1 PHRZ を NGN に
₦--
|1 PHRZ を UAH に
₴--
|1 PHRZ を VES に
Bs--
|1 PHRZ を PKR に
Rs--
|1 PHRZ を KZT に
₸--
|1 PHRZ を THB に
฿--
|1 PHRZ を TWD に
NT$--
|1 PHRZ を CHF に
Fr--
|1 PHRZ を HKD に
HK$--
|1 PHRZ を MAD に
.د.م--
|1 PHRZ を MXN に
$--