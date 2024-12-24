Ouroboros 価格(ORX)
Ouroboros（ORX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.04187196 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.22M USD です。ORX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ouroboros 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 17.32K USD
です- Ouroboros 1日内の価格変動率は -7.66%
です- 循環供給量は 29.20M USD です
MEXCで ORX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ORX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ouroboros から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00347770748640645 です。
過去30日間における Ouroboros から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0166179718 です。
過去60日間における Ouroboros から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0383627631 です。
過去90日間における Ouroboros から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00347770748640645
|-7.66%
|30日
|$ +0.0166179718
|+39.69%
|60日
|$ -0.0383627631
|-91.61%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ouroboros の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-11.70%
-7.66%
-21.87%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable. You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence: TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims. Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
