Otherworld 価格(OWN)
Otherworld（OWN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.411184 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 14.53M USD です。OWN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Otherworld 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 59.93K USD
です- Otherworld 1日内の価格変動率は -2.59%
です- 循環供給量は 35.33M USD です
MEXCで OWN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OWN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Otherworld から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0109430496233167 です。
過去30日間における Otherworld から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0275663510 です。
過去60日間における Otherworld から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1289999750 です。
過去90日間における Otherworld から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2219783258067629 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0109430496233167
|-2.59%
|30日
|$ -0.0275663510
|-6.70%
|60日
|$ -0.1289999750
|-31.37%
|90日
|$ -0.2219783258067629
|-35.05%
Otherworld の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.34%
-2.59%
-2.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Otherworld is an IP and content-powered social ecosystem powered by the OWN Protocol, a decentralized social graph and framework for Web3 social applications. The OWN protocol supports features that are common and familiar in existing major social applications, so that users can easily onboard and start enjoying the benefits of decentralized social and digital asset ownership. Otherworld owns IP usage rights for numerous blue chip entertainment IPs, and intends on developing a decentralized content universe using these IPs. Through partnerships with leading creators and entertainment companies, Otherworld will provide compelling stories and experiences, from thrilling webcomics to dynamic music experiences, Otherworld's content offers a blend of entertainment and community engagement. By incorporating this exclusive content into its decentralized social platform, Otherworld seamlessly merges social engagement with immersive storytelling, setting a new benchmark for content-driven social ecosystems. The first of many in-house content is Solo Leveling: Unlimited, an interactive NFT collecting experience.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
