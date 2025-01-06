Orange 価格(ORA)
Orange（ORA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.30934 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 33.42K USD です。ORA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Orange 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 29.19K USD
です- Orange 1日内の価格変動率は +7.73%
です- 循環供給量は 108.04K USD です
MEXCで ORA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ORA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Orange から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.02220271 です。
過去30日間における Orange から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1252663977 です。
過去60日間における Orange から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Orange から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02220271
|+7.73%
|30日
|$ -0.1252663977
|-40.49%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Orange の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.61%
+7.73%
+19.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
