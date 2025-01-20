Oobit 価格(OBT)
Oobit（OBT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0188314 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.57M USD です。OBT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Oobit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 320.56K USD
です- Oobit 1日内の価格変動率は -10.15%
です- 循環供給量は 350.91M USD です
MEXCで OBT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OBT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Oobit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00212819677299405 です。
過去30日間における Oobit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0024816885 です。
過去60日間における Oobit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0093314916 です。
過去90日間における Oobit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.006527200229118133 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00212819677299405
|-10.15%
|30日
|$ -0.0024816885
|-13.17%
|60日
|$ -0.0093314916
|-49.55%
|90日
|$ -0.006527200229118133
|-25.73%
Oobit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-4.16%
-10.15%
-25.29%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Oobit (OBT) is a financial services provider that has developed a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by blockchain. Its products and underlying technologies facilitate the fast and easy execution of crypto-to-fiat transactions by people and businesses around the world. Promote the everyday utility of digital assets while addressing the unmet needs of >1b global citizens. Oobit is harnessing crypto to felicitate a connection to traditional finance. Oobit was launched in 2017 with a simple yet ambitious aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. Oobit’s native token (OBT) runs on the Ethereum blockchain. OBT is the fuel that runs the Oobit ecosystem — enabling fast and secure payments and transfers while maintaining crypto-to-fiat transactions at low fees. What Makes OBT Unique? Oobit (OBT), enables cross-border payments. The Oobit ecosystem is fueled by OBT, offering a wide range of rewards, perks, and benefits, applicable to its holders by offsetting transaction fees when making direct payments at almost any POS globally, buying crypto assets, sending crypto, or converting crypto. The company's core value is the ecosystem enabling crypto payments globally, simply, fast, efficient, and at a low cost How Is the Oobit Network Secured? The OBT token runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The OBT token is a standard version ERC-20 token. The platform also functions as a secure MPC and Cold wallet backed by GK8 military-grade security and hosts its OBT tokens. Where Can You Buy OBT? Swapping crypto or Buying OBT with a credit card on the Oobit App, swapping USDT for OBT on PancakeSwap, Receiving OBT through Community Airdrops Winning OBT through Contests
|1 OBT を AUD に
A$0.03013024
|1 OBT を GBP に
￡0.015253434
|1 OBT を EUR に
€0.018266458
|1 OBT を USD に
$0.0188314
|1 OBT を MYR に
RM0.0847413
|1 OBT を TRY に
₺0.670021212
|1 OBT を JPY に
¥2.934120434
|1 OBT を RUB に
₽1.929465244
|1 OBT を INR に
₹1.628162844
|1 OBT を IDR に
Rp308.711426016
|1 OBT を PHP に
₱1.101260272
|1 OBT を EGP に
￡E.0.945901222
|1 OBT を BRL に
R$0.114306598
|1 OBT を CAD に
C$0.027117216
|1 OBT を BDT に
৳2.287826786
|1 OBT を NGN に
₦29.28659328
|1 OBT を UAH に
₴0.79280194
|1 OBT を VES に
Bs1.0168956
|1 OBT を PKR に
Rs5.246804668
|1 OBT を KZT に
₸9.9900577
|1 OBT を THB に
฿0.64780016
|1 OBT を TWD に
NT$0.617293292
|1 OBT を CHF に
Fr0.017136574
|1 OBT を HKD に
HK$0.146508292
|1 OBT を MAD に
.د.م0.189067256