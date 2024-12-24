OneLedger 価格(OLT)
OneLedger（OLT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00139896 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 605.24K USD です。OLT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OneLedger 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 164.96K USD
です- OneLedger 1日内の価格変動率は +0.91%
です- 循環供給量は 434.60M USD です
MEXCで OLT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OLT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の OneLedger から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における OneLedger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0020236135 です。
過去60日間における OneLedger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0021627168 です。
過去90日間における OneLedger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008128345436924558 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.91%
|30日
|$ +0.0020236135
|+144.65%
|60日
|$ +0.0021627168
|+154.59%
|90日
|$ +0.0008128345436924558
|+138.68%
OneLedger の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.93%
+0.91%
-14.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
|1 OLT を AUD に
A$0.002238336
|1 OLT を GBP に
￡0.0011051784
|1 OLT を EUR に
€0.0013430016
|1 OLT を USD に
$0.00139896
|1 OLT を MYR に
RM0.0062673408
|1 OLT を TRY に
₺0.0492993504
|1 OLT を JPY に
¥0.2196087408
|1 OLT を RUB に
₽0.1416027312
|1 OLT を INR に
₹0.1191634128
|1 OLT を IDR に
Rp22.5638678088
|1 OLT を PHP に
₱0.081769212
|1 OLT を EGP に
￡E.0.071416908
|1 OLT を BRL に
R$0.0086595624
|1 OLT を CAD に
C$0.0020005128
|1 OLT を BDT に
৳0.1671337512
|1 OLT を NGN に
₦2.1655621008
|1 OLT を UAH に
₴0.0587842992
|1 OLT を VES に
Bs0.07134696
|1 OLT を PKR に
Rs0.389680308
|1 OLT を KZT に
₸0.7297534944
|1 OLT を THB に
฿0.0477884736
|1 OLT を TWD に
NT$0.0457599816
|1 OLT を CHF に
Fr0.0012450744
|1 OLT を HKD に
HK$0.0108559296
|1 OLT を MAD に
.د.م0.014059548