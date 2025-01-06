NobleBlocks 価格(NOBL)
NobleBlocks（NOBL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00892303 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.46M USD です。NOBL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な NobleBlocks 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 36.82K USD
です- NobleBlocks 1日内の価格変動率は -6.24%
です- 循環供給量は 499.89M USD です
MEXCで NOBL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NOBL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の NobleBlocks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000594560784042961 です。
過去30日間における NobleBlocks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0018854844 です。
過去60日間における NobleBlocks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0207636900 です。
過去90日間における NobleBlocks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.003915008158589012 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000594560784042961
|-6.24%
|30日
|$ -0.0018854844
|-21.13%
|60日
|$ +0.0207636900
|+232.70%
|90日
|$ +0.003915008158589012
|+78.17%
NobleBlocks の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.47%
-6.24%
+18.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
