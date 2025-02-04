Monko 価格($MONKO)
Monko（$MONKO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00000428 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.17M USD です。$MONKO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Monko 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 251.84K USD
です- Monko 1日内の価格変動率は +61.00%
です- 循環供給量は 973.38B USD です
MEXCで $MONKO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $MONKO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Monko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Monko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Monko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Monko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+61.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Monko の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.22%
+61.00%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 $MONKO を AUD に
A$0.0000068908
|1 $MONKO を GBP に
￡0.000003424
|1 $MONKO を EUR に
€0.0000041516
|1 $MONKO を USD に
$0.00000428
|1 $MONKO を MYR に
RM0.0000190888
|1 $MONKO を TRY に
₺0.00015408
|1 $MONKO を JPY に
¥0.0006641704
|1 $MONKO を RUB に
₽0.00042693
|1 $MONKO を INR に
₹0.0003728736
|1 $MONKO を IDR に
Rp0.0701639232
|1 $MONKO を PHP に
₱0.0002498664
|1 $MONKO を EGP に
￡E.0.0002153696
|1 $MONKO を BRL に
R$0.000024824
|1 $MONKO を CAD に
C$0.0000061632
|1 $MONKO を BDT に
৳0.0005184364
|1 $MONKO を NGN に
₦0.0071932676
|1 $MONKO を UAH に
₴0.0001777912
|1 $MONKO を VES に
Bs0.00024824
|1 $MONKO を PKR に
Rs0.0011862448
|1 $MONKO を KZT に
₸0.0022222188
|1 $MONKO を THB に
฿0.0001451348
|1 $MONKO を TWD に
NT$0.00014124
|1 $MONKO を CHF に
Fr0.0000038948
|1 $MONKO を HKD に
HK$0.0000333412
|1 $MONKO を MAD に
.د.م0.0000428856