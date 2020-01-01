MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM
- Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network
- Governance token
- Universal currency in the Core components
- NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MNet Continuum (NUUM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MNet Continuum (NUUM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NUUM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NUUM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NUUM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NUUM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
