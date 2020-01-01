MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス

MNet Continuum (NUUM) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
MNet Continuum (NUUM) 情報

MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM

  • Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network
  • Governance token
  • Universal currency in the Core components
  • NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://mnet.io
Whitepaper：
https://metaversenw.gitbook.io/metaversenetwork/

MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス & 価格分析

MNet Continuum (NUUM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 167.71K
$ 167.71K
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 132.42M
$ 132.42M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 1.27M
$ 1.27M
史上最高値：
$ 0.603414
$ 0.603414
過去最安値：
$ 0.00110042
$ 0.00110042
現在の価格：
$ 0.00126978
$ 0.00126978

MNet Continuum (NUUM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

MNet Continuum (NUUM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NUUM トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

NUUM トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

NUUM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NUUM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

NUUM の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の NUUM 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。