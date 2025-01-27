Limoverse 価格(LIMO)
Limoverse（LIMO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01035356 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LIMO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Limoverse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 172.60K USD
です- Limoverse 1日内の価格変動率は -1.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LIMO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LIMO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00015666094905277 です。
過去30日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0024949532 です。
過去60日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0216229255 です。
過去90日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00637499284316818 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00015666094905277
|-1.49%
|30日
|$ +0.0024949532
|+24.10%
|60日
|$ +0.0216229255
|+208.85%
|90日
|$ +0.00637499284316818
|+160.23%
Limoverse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
-1.49%
-5.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.
