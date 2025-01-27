Limoverse ロゴ

Limoverse（LIMO）の今日の価格

Limoverse（LIMO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01035356 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LIMO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Limoverse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 172.60K USD
です- Limoverse 1日内の価格変動率は -1.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です

MEXCで LIMO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LIMO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

Limoverse（LIMO）価格パフォーマンス USD

本日の Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00015666094905277 です。
過去30日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0024949532 です。
過去60日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0216229255 です。
過去90日間における Limoverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00637499284316818 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ -0.00015666094905277-1.49%
30日$ +0.0024949532+24.10%
60日$ +0.0216229255+208.85%
90日$ +0.00637499284316818+160.23%

Limoverse（LIMO）価格分析

Limoverse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

+0.11%

-1.49%

-5.84%

Limoverse（LIMO）市場情報

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

Limoverse ( LIMO ) とは何か

The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。

