KAGE NETWORK 価格(KAGE)
KAGE NETWORK（KAGE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01980173 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.98M USD です。KAGE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な KAGE NETWORK 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.74K USD
です- KAGE NETWORK 1日内の価格変動率は -13.70%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
MEXCで KAGE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KAGE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の KAGE NETWORK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00314553089196583 です。
過去30日間における KAGE NETWORK から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0013737232 です。
過去60日間における KAGE NETWORK から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0134748218 です。
過去90日間における KAGE NETWORK から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.008416773018321218 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00314553089196583
|-13.70%
|30日
|$ +0.0013737232
|+6.94%
|60日
|$ +0.0134748218
|+68.05%
|90日
|$ +0.008416773018321218
|+73.93%
KAGE NETWORK の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.52%
-13.70%
+14.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN. However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
