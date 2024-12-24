Jim 価格(JIM)
Jim（JIM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.08M USD です。JIM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Jim 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.63K USD
です- Jim 1日内の価格変動率は +0.89%
です- 循環供給量は 228.88B USD です
MEXCで JIM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な JIM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Jim から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Jim から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Jim から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Jim から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.89%
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.95%
|60日
|$ 0
|-2.53%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Jim の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.52%
+0.89%
-12.06%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on top of Twitter.com. It is built to provide a fun way for people to harmlessly roast others online while making sure ethical responses are still being generated. What makes your project unique? Combining the (roasting + meme) culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and twitter users, anyone can tag RoastHimJim on tweets they will like for Jim to responsd to. Jim will generate a funny roast in response to the tweet. History of your project. The project was born out of a need for a large community of people that love having a good time with their community. Devs that were previously well versed with Twitter bots came together the new phenomenon that could soon be used across platform on all social networks and apps. What’s next for your project? RoastHimJim intends to challenge the boundaries of AI. First will be improvement of the bot that we already have. The road map is to increase the functionality to all social platforms eg. Discord, Telegram etc What can your token be used for? Other than holders being able to support the project and the innovation behind the AI. They can join in the ever-lasting Meme culture of CT. The team also intends to burn the tokens per tweet (summoning of the bot). A certain amount of jim tokens will be burnt per trigger of the bot, leading to the token being deflationary.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 JIM を AUD に
A$--
|1 JIM を GBP に
￡--
|1 JIM を EUR に
€--
|1 JIM を USD に
$--
|1 JIM を MYR に
RM--
|1 JIM を TRY に
₺--
|1 JIM を JPY に
¥--
|1 JIM を RUB に
₽--
|1 JIM を INR に
₹--
|1 JIM を IDR に
Rp--
|1 JIM を PHP に
₱--
|1 JIM を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 JIM を BRL に
R$--
|1 JIM を CAD に
C$--
|1 JIM を BDT に
৳--
|1 JIM を NGN に
₦--
|1 JIM を UAH に
₴--
|1 JIM を VES に
Bs--
|1 JIM を PKR に
Rs--
|1 JIM を KZT に
₸--
|1 JIM を THB に
฿--
|1 JIM を TWD に
NT$--
|1 JIM を CHF に
Fr--
|1 JIM を HKD に
HK$--
|1 JIM を MAD に
.د.م--