iLuminary Token の本日のライブ価格は 0.01750822 USD です。ILMT から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで ILMT の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。iLuminary Token の本日のライブ価格は 0.01750822 USD です。ILMT から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで ILMT の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

ILMT についての詳細

ILMT 価格情報

ILMT ホワイトペーパー

ILMT 公式ウェブサイト

ILMT トケノミクス

ILMT 価格予測

Earn

Airdrop+

ニュース

ブログ

学ぶ

iLuminary Token ロゴ

iLuminary Token 価格(ILMT)

未上場

1 ILMT から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.01750822
$0.01750822$0.01750822
-2.40%1D
mexc
このトークンデータは第三者から取得されています。MEXCは情報アグリゲーターとしてのみ機能します。MEXC現物 市場で他の上場トークンをご確認ください！
USD
iLuminary Token (ILMT) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:01:30 (UTC+8)

iLuminary Token (ILMT) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0.01750629
$ 0.01750629$ 0.01750629
24H 最安値
$ 0.01795365
$ 0.01795365$ 0.01795365
24H 最高値

$ 0.01750629
$ 0.01750629$ 0.01750629

$ 0.01795365
$ 0.01795365$ 0.01795365

$ 0.03000248
$ 0.03000248$ 0.03000248

$ 0.00183544
$ 0.00183544$ 0.00183544

-1.06%

-2.46%

+3.35%

+3.35%

iLuminary Token (ILMT) のリアルタイム価格は $0.01750822 です。過去24時間、ILMT は最低 $ 0.01750629 から最高 $ 0.01795365 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。ILMT の史上最高値は $ 0.03000248 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00183544 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、ILMT は過去1時間で -1.06%、過去24時間で -2.46% 、過去7日間で +3.35% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

iLuminary Token (ILMT) 市場情報

$ 279.37K
$ 279.37K$ 279.37K

--
----

$ 2.44M
$ 2.44M$ 2.44M

15.96M
15.96M 15.96M

139,389,969.730026
139,389,969.730026 139,389,969.730026

iLuminary Token の現在の時価総額は $ 279.37K、24時間取引高は -- です。ILMT の循環供給量は 15.96M、総供給量は 139389969.730026 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 2.44M です。

iLuminary Token (ILMT) 価格履歴 USD

本日の iLuminary Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00044272943557566 です。
過去30日間における iLuminary Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0940856446 です。
過去60日間における iLuminary Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0343132503 です。
過去90日間における iLuminary Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.009365317091338905 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ -0.00044272943557566-2.46%
30日$ +0.0940856446+537.38%
60日$ +0.0343132503+195.98%
90日$ +0.009365317091338905+115.01%

iLuminary Token ( ILMT ) とは何か

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

iLuminary Token 価格予測 (USD)

iLuminary Token (ILMT) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの iLuminary Token (ILMT) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば iLuminary Token の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ iLuminary Token の価格予測 をチェック！

ILMT を現地通貨に

iLuminary Token (ILMT) トケノミクス

iLuminary Token (ILMT) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ ILMT トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：iLuminary Token（ILMT）に関するその他の質問

iLuminary Token (ILMT) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
ILMT の USD でのライブ価格は 0.01750822 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の ILMT から USD の価格はいくらですか？
ILMT から USD の現在価格は $ 0.01750822 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
iLuminary Token の時価総額はいくらですか？
ILMT の時価総額は $ 279.37K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
ILMT の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
ILMT の循環供給量は 15.96M USD です。
ILMT の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
ILMT は史上最高値 0.03000248 USD に達しました。
ILMT の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
ILMT の史上最安値は 0.00183544 USD です。
ILMT の取引高はいくらですか？
ILMT の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
ILMT は今年さらに上昇しますか？
ILMT は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、ILMT 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:01:30 (UTC+8)

iLuminary Token (ILMT) 業界の重要最新情報

時間 (UTC+8)タイプ情報
10-21 15:53:36業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
10-20 18:31:42業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
10-20 11:16:23業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
10-19 17:50:26業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
10-19 14:26:41業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
10-19 04:16:21業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。