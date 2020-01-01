Hashtagger (MOOO) 情報

"Hashtagger.com is a #SocialFi (SocialFinance) platform that enables the community marketing solution for decentralized projects. Hashtagger provides users a way to earn cryptocurrency for their social media posts for their favorite blockchain projects and on the other side, provides blockchain projects a way to find and incentivize their community for their involvement and evangelism. For the blockchain companies, it’s essentially a ‘crypto-community-as-a-service’ platform that enables them to quickly gain a blockchain savvy community which can evaluate, evangelize and use their products. For the crypto community members, it provides a way for them to monetize their evangelism work that they have been doing for free for all these years. They have to make social media posts using the given hashtags and URL and submit the post address on Hashtagger. By using hashtagger, they get to be paid in proportion to the engagement their tweet brings to any marketing campaign. Finally, a 1 minute explainer video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohSDVoGPlgQ"