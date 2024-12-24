Grin 価格(GRIN)
Grin（GRIN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0298049 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.57M USD です。GRIN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Grin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 15.91K USD
です- Grin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.32%
です- 循環供給量は 186.84M USD です
MEXCで GRIN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GRIN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Grin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Grin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0046105259 です。
過去60日間における Grin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0052187157 です。
過去90日間における Grin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.001947629437353494 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.32%
|30日
|$ -0.0046105259
|-15.46%
|60日
|$ +0.0052187157
|+17.51%
|90日
|$ +0.001947629437353494
|+6.99%
Grin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.92%
+0.32%
-22.61%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 GRIN を AUD に
A$0.04768784
|1 GRIN を GBP に
￡0.023545871
|1 GRIN を EUR に
€0.028612704
|1 GRIN を USD に
$0.0298049
|1 GRIN を MYR に
RM0.133824001
|1 GRIN を TRY に
₺1.04913248
|1 GRIN を JPY に
¥4.68234979
|1 GRIN を RUB に
₽3.016851978
|1 GRIN を INR に
₹2.536098941
|1 GRIN を IDR に
Rp480.724126247
|1 GRIN を PHP に
₱1.745076895
|1 GRIN を EGP に
￡E.1.522434292
|1 GRIN を BRL に
R$0.184492331
|1 GRIN を CAD に
C$0.042621007
|1 GRIN を BDT に
৳3.565858236
|1 GRIN を NGN に
₦46.137389102
|1 GRIN を UAH に
₴1.254190192
|1 GRIN を VES に
Bs1.5200499
|1 GRIN を PKR に
Rs8.313778806
|1 GRIN を KZT に
₸15.563820731
|1 GRIN を THB に
฿1.02230807
|1 GRIN を TWD に
NT$0.97462023
|1 GRIN を CHF に
Fr0.026526361
|1 GRIN を HKD に
HK$0.231286024
|1 GRIN を MAD に
.د.م0.300135343