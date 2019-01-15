Grin (GRIN) トケノミクス
Grin (GRIN) 情報
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates.
Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain.
Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain.
Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible.
There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide
The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch.
Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
Grin (GRIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Grin (GRIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Grin (GRIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Grin (GRIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GRIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GRIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GRIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GRIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。