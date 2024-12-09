Gemini Dollar 価格(GUSD)
Gemini Dollar（GUSD）の本日のライブ価格は 1.003 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 67.38M USD です。GUSD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Gemini Dollar 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.54M USD
です- Gemini Dollar 1日内の価格変動率は +0.05%
です- 循環供給量は 67.46M USD です
MEXCで GUSD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GUSD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Gemini Dollar から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00053079 です。
過去30日間における Gemini Dollar から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0027366855 です。
過去60日間における Gemini Dollar から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0015214507 です。
過去90日間における Gemini Dollar から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00053079
|+0.05%
|30日
|$ +0.0027366855
|+0.27%
|60日
|$ +0.0015214507
|+0.15%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Gemini Dollar の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.43%
+0.05%
+0.37%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators. Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network. ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company. BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations. EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here. SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here. Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service. Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is: 1. issued by Gemini, a New York trust company 2. strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar 3. built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
|1 GUSD を AUD に
A$1.55465
|1 GUSD を GBP に
￡0.78234
|1 GUSD を EUR に
€0.94282
|1 GUSD を USD に
$1.003
|1 GUSD を MYR に
RM4.43326
|1 GUSD を TRY に
₺34.89437
|1 GUSD を JPY に
¥150.89132
|1 GUSD を RUB に
₽100.06931
|1 GUSD を INR に
₹85.08449
|1 GUSD を IDR に
Rp15,920.62903
|1 GUSD を PHP に
₱58.16397
|1 GUSD を EGP に
￡E.50.66153
|1 GUSD を BRL に
R$6.07818
|1 GUSD を CAD に
C$1.41423
|1 GUSD を BDT に
৳120.2597
|1 GUSD を NGN に
₦1,577.03696
|1 GUSD を UAH に
₴41.67465
|1 GUSD を VES に
Bs48.144
|1 GUSD を PKR に
Rs279.84703
|1 GUSD を KZT に
₸511.46982
|1 GUSD を THB に
฿33.85125
|1 GUSD を TWD に
NT$32.51726
|1 GUSD を CHF に
Fr0.87261
|1 GUSD を HKD に
HK$7.79331
|1 GUSD を MAD に
.د.م10.00994