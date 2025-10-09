FUSIO (FUSIO) トケノミクス
FUSIO (FUSIO) 情報
FUSIO by BlockGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered wealth management ecosystem built on blockchain. It seamlessly merges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users intuitive tools to create, manage, and optimize diversified investment portfolios.
🔹 Core Features: Curated Portfolios: Professionally designed, tokenized bundles for simplified investing.
Portfolio Pro: Advanced back testing and customization tools for retail and experienced investors.
FUSIO Wallet: Secure, self-custody wallet integrated with portfolio tools, fiat on/off ramps, and staking access.
Fantasy FUSIO: A gamified investment simulation platform using real market data and $FUSIO for competition entry and rewards.
Pledging Platform: A smart contract-based system offering fixed APRs while allowing users to retain full asset custody.
Consultancy & White Label Services: Enterprise-grade solutions for institutions and ecosystem partners.
🔹 Token Utility – $FUSIO: Used for staking, transaction fees, portfolio NFT discounts, and Fantasy FUSIO entry.
Tokenomics include a buy-and-burn mechanism, governance rights, and tiered utility benefits.
Built to scale alongside the upcoming BlockGuard Layer 1 blockchain.
FUSIO empowers users, novice and expert alike, with the tools to invest intelligently, safely, and autonomously in the new financial era.
FUSIO (FUSIO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
FUSIO (FUSIO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FUSIO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FUSIO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FUSIO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FUSIO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FUSIO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FUSIO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
