FUSIO (FUSIO) トケノミクス

FUSIO (FUSIO) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-09 15:12:51 (UTC+8)
USD

FUSIO (FUSIO) トケノミクス & 価格分析

FUSIO (FUSIO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 503.21K
$ 503.21K
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 199.80M
$ 199.80M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 2.52M
$ 2.52M
史上最高値：
$ 0.00609484
$ 0.00609484
過去最安値：
$ 0.00183515
$ 0.00183515
現在の価格：
$ 0.00251854
$ 0.00251854

FUSIO (FUSIO) 情報

FUSIO by BlockGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered wealth management ecosystem built on blockchain. It seamlessly merges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users intuitive tools to create, manage, and optimize diversified investment portfolios.

🔹 Core Features: Curated Portfolios: Professionally designed, tokenized bundles for simplified investing.

Portfolio Pro: Advanced back testing and customization tools for retail and experienced investors.

FUSIO Wallet: Secure, self-custody wallet integrated with portfolio tools, fiat on/off ramps, and staking access.

Fantasy FUSIO: A gamified investment simulation platform using real market data and $FUSIO for competition entry and rewards.

Pledging Platform: A smart contract-based system offering fixed APRs while allowing users to retain full asset custody.

Consultancy & White Label Services: Enterprise-grade solutions for institutions and ecosystem partners.

🔹 Token Utility – $FUSIO: Used for staking, transaction fees, portfolio NFT discounts, and Fantasy FUSIO entry.

Tokenomics include a buy-and-burn mechanism, governance rights, and tiered utility benefits.

Built to scale alongside the upcoming BlockGuard Layer 1 blockchain.

FUSIO empowers users, novice and expert alike, with the tools to invest intelligently, safely, and autonomously in the new financial era.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.blockguard.org/
Whitepaper：
https://docs.blockguard.org/fusio-whitepaper

FUSIO (FUSIO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

FUSIO (FUSIO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FUSIO トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

FUSIO トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

FUSIO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FUSIO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

FUSIO 価格予測

FUSIO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FUSIO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

