FIAS 価格(FIAS)
FIAS（FIAS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02971632 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.69M USD です。FIAS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FIAS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- FIAS 1日内の価格変動率は +1.16%
です- 循環供給量は 123.91M USD です
MEXCで FIAS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FIAS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FIAS から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00034007 です。
過去30日間における FIAS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における FIAS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における FIAS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00034007
|+1.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
FIAS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.04%
+1.16%
-25.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Fias is a multi-purpose layer 1 token built natively on the DevvX blockchain and bridged to Ethereum. The primary function serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for metaverse & digitally native digital assets such as video game items on devv.exchange. Developers can utilise the innate utility and functionality of Fias and explore a deeply connective and interoperable “Digital Financial Ecosystem” within their own applications and designs, including infinite TPS, sub - second finality and a simple web2 to web3 bridge which can port any existing item inventory into the ecosystem and back to a game server with a simple API integration. No blockchain experience is required. Fias will also be used for liquidity contributions to create treasuries and grow communities that operate across the DFE and earn rewards for participation. DevvExchange is setting the new gold standard of value exchange between all forms of digitally native assets & RWAs. DevvExchange is a fully non-custodial settlement layer, with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement. Its unique sharding architecture enables complete local, cross jurisdictional and operational compliance measures for enterprise grade applications and globally connected gaming and social media economies. The DFE is not just a marketplace, it's a core piece of infrastructure that enables marketplaces. The technological overhang of Fias has the capacity to catapult new and existing metaverse applications by combining globally compliant peer to peer transactions, with limitless scalability and simple onboarding for any existing titles within our “Digital Financial Ecosystem”, and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry.
