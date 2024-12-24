Dero 価格(DERO)
Dero（DERO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.903231 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 11.45M USD です。DERO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dero 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 33.06K USD
です- Dero 1日内の価格変動率は +5.56%
です- 循環供給量は 12.68M USD です
DERO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Dero から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.04754748 です。
過去30日間における Dero から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2822203066 です。
過去60日間における Dero から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.3174002508 です。
過去90日間における Dero から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.724725343272008 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04754748
|+5.56%
|30日
|$ -0.2822203066
|-31.24%
|60日
|$ -0.3174002508
|-35.14%
|90日
|$ -0.724725343272008
|-44.51%
Dero の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.21%
+5.56%
-8.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DERO is a general purpose, private and decentralized application platform that allows developers to deploy powerful and unstoppable applications where users retain total control over their assets with complete privacy. It is our goal to create a sound monetary framework that will globally safeguard the privacy of all users and empower free markets to thrive with complete auditability. Stargate is built upon the first homomorphic encryption blockchain protocol. Simply put, account activity on the DERO network is never decrypted by anyone other than its owner using a homomorphic encryption scheme for all transactions on the network, including transactions to and from smart contracts. This is achieved using a new and unique homomorphic encryption scheme (DERO-HE) and the underlying DERO Homomorphic Encryption Blockchain Protocol (DHEBP). Stargate also comes with some convenient features including: - Homomorphic encryption account model - Human-readable addresses (usernames) - Efficient and decentralized proof-of-work mining - Instant coin and token balance syncing - Native token transfers via wallet - Support for both public and private token smart contracts - Web socket support for connectivity with decentralized applications - Transfer settlement in ~18 seconds (1 block) - Blockchain pruning (light nodes) - Fixed supply with halving
