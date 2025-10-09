Decrypting (DCRYPT) トケノミクス

Decrypting (DCRYPT) トケノミクス

Decrypting (DCRYPT) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-09 15:10:43 (UTC+8)
USD

Decrypting (DCRYPT) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Decrypting (DCRYPT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 162.48K
$ 162.48K$ 162.48K
総供給量：
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
循環供給量：
$ 47.65M
$ 47.65M$ 47.65M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 341.00K
$ 341.00K$ 341.00K
史上最高値：
$ 0.01196398
$ 0.01196398$ 0.01196398
過去最安値：
$ 0.00303952
$ 0.00303952$ 0.00303952
現在の価格：
$ 0.00341
$ 0.00341$ 0.00341

Decrypting (DCRYPT) 情報

Crypto Confused? Decrypt and Save! The Web3 Affiliate Token That Rewards You. $DCRYPT redistributes commission revenues back to the Decry

Decrypting ($DCRYPT) revolutionizes this fragmented landscape through a comprehensive, community-centric approach. By implementing an innovative token model, $DCRYPT transforms the traditional affiliate structure into a distributed system where all token holders can participate in value generation.

Core Innovation:

Community-Wide Benefits: All token holders participate in exchange fee distribution

Multiple Revenue Streams: Beyond trading fees to comprehensive Web3 services

AI-Powered Optimization: Streamlined user experience with intelligent recommendations

Integrated Financial Bridge: Seamless connection between traditional and crypto services

Sustainable Growth Model: Ecosystem expansion directly benefits all participants

Why Now?

The convergence of several market factors creates an optimal opportunity:

Massive Market Growth: Crypto users expected to reach 1 billion by 2030

Exchange Fee Volume: Billions in daily trading generating substantial fee revenue

Service Fragmentation: Clear need for integrated solutions

Community Demand: Growing desire for equitable value distribution

Technology Maturity: AI and blockchain infrastructure ready for implementation

公式ウェブサイト：
https://decrypting.xyz/
Whitepaper：
https://decrypting.gitbook.io/decrypting-whitepaper

Decrypting (DCRYPT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Decrypting (DCRYPT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DCRYPT トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

DCRYPT トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

DCRYPT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DCRYPT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

DCRYPT 価格予測

DCRYPT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DCRYPT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。

「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。