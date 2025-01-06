Cigarette 価格(CIG)
Cigarette（CIG）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 876.42K USD です。CIG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cigarette 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 351.67 USD
です- Cigarette 1日内の価格変動率は -0.31%
です- 循環供給量は 2.24B USD です
MEXCで CIG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Cigarette から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cigarette から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Cigarette から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Cigarette から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30日
|$ 0
|-4.82%
|60日
|$ 0
|+43.98%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cigarette の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.31%
-6.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Cigarette Token is a token issued by a part of the Cryptopunk community. Its goal is quite open yet and has to be determined by the whole PUNK community, but currently it is the token used in the social game of the $CIG webpage: There is a "CEO of Cryptopunks", and there can only be 1. His role is associated with a unique NFT on the Ethereum Blockchain, proving him to be the CEO, which changes from Ethereum address according to who is the new CEO. The way to become the new CEO is by paying the chosen amount X of $CIG presettled by the previous CEO. If this amount X is too low, then someone stealing his CEO position will be more likely. But if it were too high, then the tax that the CEO has to pay (0.1% of the amount X) would be too high and the deposit that the previous CEO had to put initially would run out faster. There is the game equilibrium. The "CEO of Cryptopunks" can write a Graffiti message in the web so that everybody can see it. They can also change the emission rate of $CIG by 20% each time, with a cooldown time of 2 epochs. It starts from 1000 $CIG emmitted per block, which is the maximum, and there is also a minimum emmision rate. The $CIG are emmitted to the LPers of the CIG-WETH pair in Sushiswap in a linearly proportional way, just as in any other liquidity mining program. It can also be considered a Christmas airdrop to the PUNK community, where each PUNK holder is gifted with 100k CIG per PUNK they hold. It is similar in spirit to the style of the $SOS token, but focused on the more specific PUNK community. Hopefully, the PUNK community revolves around it with time and may use it for a wider variety of purposes, like a more advanced game or a DAO. Due to the decentralized nature of the project, it is not possible yet to determine how will it evolve.
