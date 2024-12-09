Bytecoin 価格(BCN)
Bytecoin（BCN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.57M USD です。BCN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bytecoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.61K USD
です- Bytecoin 1日内の価格変動率は -0.98%
です- 循環供給量は 184.02B USD です
MEXCで BCN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BCN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bytecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bytecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bytecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bytecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30日
|$ 0
|+134.40%
|60日
|$ 0
|+138.16%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bytecoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.67%
-0.98%
+79.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bytecoin is the first cryptocurrency created with CryptoNote technology. Bytecoin allows users to make absolutely anonymous money transfers through the CryptoNote algorithm. CryptoNote uses CryptoNote ring signatures to provide anonymous transactions and allows you to sign a message on behalf of a group. The signature only proves the message was created by someone from the group, but all the possible signers are indistinguishable from each other. Even if outgoing transactions are untraceable, everyone may still be able to see the payments received and thus determine one's income. By using a variation of the Diffie-Hellman exchange protocol, a receiver has multiple unique one-time addresses derived from his single public key. After funds are sent to these addresses they can only be redeemed by the receiver; and it would be impossible to cross-link these payments. As a primarily peer-to-peer (p2p) payment system, Bytecoin has many of the same use-cases as Bitcoin. Created in 2012, Bytecoin is one of the earliest developed cryptocurrencies. Until recently, the team behind the coin has kept themselves anonymous. Now, though, they’ve opened up multiple communication channels, removed some layers of anonymity, and even built several local communities. Bitcoin’s PoW consensus algorithm heavily favors miners that use powerful GPU and ASIC machines over those trying to mine with CPUs. This causes the network to centralize around the more powerful miners. Bytecoin attempts to close the gap between these two classes of miners with a new algorithm, Egalitarian Proof-of-Work (PoW). Egalitarian PoW uses a version of skrypt, a proof of work function similar to the hashcash function used by Bitcoin. The difference between the two is that scrypt isn’t memory bound. Because of this, you can produce highly efficient CPU mining rigs. GPUs will always be about 10 times more effective, though. The Bytecoin project has been fairly fractured since its inception in July 2012. Previously, several isolated teams worked on the project without seemingly communicating with each other. This led to numerous forks and versions of the coin. In July 2017, the team decided to change their image and provide more transparency to the community. The team still remains pseudo-anonymous by only providing names and headshots on their webpage – no bios or social media links. But, it’s tough to expect more from a project that’s focused on privacy. The team has been busy at work refactoring their code and are planning to release a new public API on February 6, 2018. They’ll also be entering the Asian, Middle East, and African markets throughout 2018.
