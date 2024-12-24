BURN 価格(BURN)
BURN（BURN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.24M USD です。BURN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BURN 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 346.70 USD
です- BURN 1日内の価格変動率は +4.69%
です- 循環供給量は 188.12B USD です
本日の BURN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BURN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BURN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BURN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.69%
|30日
|$ 0
|+1.13%
|60日
|$ 0
|-6.51%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BURN の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.48%
+4.69%
-11.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy. Let it Burn! The concept is simple... Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding! BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO. How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times. BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.
