Bread 価格(BRD)
Bread（BRD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01036543 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 889.10K USD です。BRD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bread 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.17K USD
です- Bread 1日内の価格変動率は -24.69%
です- 循環供給量は 85.78M USD です
MEXCで BRD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BRD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bread から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00339829964365999 です。
過去30日間における Bread から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0030510259 です。
過去60日間における Bread から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004621758 です。
過去90日間における Bread から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.004170934737115681 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00339829964365999
|-24.69%
|30日
|$ +0.0030510259
|+29.43%
|60日
|$ +0.0004621758
|+4.46%
|90日
|$ +0.004170934737115681
|+67.33%
Bread の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.01%
-24.69%
-18.92%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Blockchains are quickly becoming the modern equivalent of what apps were to smartphones when they took off a decade ago. There’s a blockchain for everything - from cloud storage (Siacoin) to identity verification (Civic). But the original point of Bitcoin, the very cryptocurrency was to overturn the traditional banking system. An interestingly named token - Bread, is here to bring us back on track for this original goal. Bread technology intends to reinvent and revolutionize banking as we know it. By building a blockchain synced, Bitcoin-based wallet, the idea here is to decentralise banking and make it accessible to everyone. With a blockchain connected, easy to use Bitcoin wallet, Bread makes it easy for you to transition to a truly decentralised banking service.It also provides portfolio management tools to offer a comprehensive banking experience. Purchases made using its BRD token attract loyalty points and rewards, giving customers another lucrative reason to use the Bread wallet app. Bread was officially launched in 2014 itself and even raised VC funding to the tune of $7 million in August 2017. It then went the ICO route in December 2017, where it made available 88 million BRD tokens. $32 million was raised in the price, with BRD being valued at the rate of 900 for every 1 ETH at the time. As of June 2018, just over 6 months later, its value had fallen to above 1600 for every 1 ETH. A decentralised banking system was Bitcoin’s original vision that is either taking too long to fruition, or we’ve become an impatient audience. Whatever the case, Bread wants to accelerate the transition. A significant decision the Bread team took was to introduce the BRD token - which, with its cheap rates and loyalty/discount offerings, may emerge as the primary incentive for users joining the platform. If this is indeed the case, expect a spike in the value of the BRD cryptocurrency, something investors right now would be eyeing closely. Having said that, its fall in value since the ICO is certainly a cause for concern, and investors are advised to do their research and analyse before taking decisions.
