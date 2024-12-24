Bismuth 価格(BIS)
Bismuth（BIS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01561218 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 569.72K USD です。BIS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bismuth 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.64K USD
です- Bismuth 1日内の価格変動率は +6.14%
です- 循環供給量は 36.49M USD です
本日の Bismuth から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00090291 です。
過去30日間における Bismuth から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0015724010 です。
過去60日間における Bismuth から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0072602819 です。
過去90日間における Bismuth から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.001976041553575005 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00090291
|+6.14%
|30日
|$ -0.0015724010
|-10.07%
|60日
|$ +0.0072602819
|+46.50%
|90日
|$ +0.001976041553575005
|+14.49%
Bismuth の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.18%
+6.14%
-12.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bismuth, a digital distributed self-regulating database system whose primary application is currency, and its first application is mining. It comes with a set of DAPPs out-of-the-box. Bismuth is not based on the code of BTC or any of its derivates, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. Bismuth does not draw any code from other repositories, instead, it reformulates the cryptocurrency code in its own terms to be easily readable, compatible across all platforms, integrated into business solutions with utmost ease and most importantly open for development to a wide public through its simplicity while minimizing the security risk for custom code implementations. Bismuth is a decentralized transaction platform focused on modularity and open source approach. It comes with default decentralized applications and tools out of the box, not only to be used by everyone but also to be hosted by anyone. These applications are supplied as interpretation engines, which prevents blockchain bloat. Inspired by Satoshi’s whitepaper, Bismuth also offers optional hyperblocks as a pruning mechanism, a system which greatly reduces disk space usage and increases execution speed.
