Bazed Games 価格(BAZED)
Bazed Games（BAZED）の本日のライブ価格は 0.097139 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 7.43M USD です。BAZED から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bazed Games 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 100.21K USD
です- Bazed Games 1日内の価格変動率は +27.17%
です- 循環供給量は 76.47M USD です
MEXCで BAZED から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BAZED 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bazed Games から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.02075404 です。
過去30日間における Bazed Games から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1318185361 です。
過去60日間における Bazed Games から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1232258338 です。
過去90日間における Bazed Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02075404
|+27.17%
|30日
|$ +0.1318185361
|+135.70%
|60日
|$ +0.1232258338
|+126.86%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bazed Games の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.24%
+27.17%
+111.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bazed is a distinguished online casino and player-versus-player (PvP) platform empowered by web3 technology. By delivering an enthralling and in-depth experience for global players, we emphasize community engagement. The ongoing development of our services is significantly influenced by the insights and requirements of our user base. Games DAO, a distinguished Gambling Platform utilizing the innovative technology of the Ethereum blockchain. We take pride in offering an extensive range of gaming adventures, comprising five proprietary games, engineered by our dedicated team. These exclusive Bazed Originals, namely Coin Flip, Jackpot, Dream Towers, and Crash, are fashioned to provide unparalleled excitement. Furthermore, our gaming offerings have been enriched by the addition of assorted slots and table games from premier suppliers. All Bazed Original games undergo stringent examination to maintain the utmost standards of safety, integrity, and fairness. Bazed’s commitment to prioritizing player experience sets it apart. We offer a trustworthy and lawful platform that provides secure and fair gaming. Utilizing the ETH blockchain’s capabilities, we provide novel features such as wagering with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and handling various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Our fusion of traditional casino gaming with pioneering technology fosters a community-centric experience, making us a one-of-a-kind gaming destination.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BAZED を AUD に
A$0.15056545
|1 BAZED を GBP に
￡0.07576842
|1 BAZED を EUR に
€0.09131066
|1 BAZED を USD に
$0.097139
|1 BAZED を MYR に
RM0.42935438
|1 BAZED を TRY に
₺3.3804372
|1 BAZED を JPY に
¥14.63787591
|1 BAZED を RUB に
₽9.6944722
|1 BAZED を INR に
₹8.2471011
|1 BAZED を IDR に
Rp1,541.88831839
|1 BAZED を PHP に
₱5.63891895
|1 BAZED を EGP に
￡E.4.90746228
|1 BAZED を BRL に
R$0.58671956
|1 BAZED を CAD に
C$0.13696599
|1 BAZED を BDT に
৳11.61491023
|1 BAZED を NGN に
₦152.73359248
|1 BAZED を UAH に
₴4.04001101
|1 BAZED を VES に
Bs4.662672
|1 BAZED を PKR に
Rs27.01241312
|1 BAZED を KZT に
₸49.40878096
|1 BAZED を THB に
฿3.27746986
|1 BAZED を TWD に
NT$3.15021777
|1 BAZED を CHF に
Fr0.08451093
|1 BAZED を HKD に
HK$0.75477003
|1 BAZED を MAD に
.د.م0.96944722