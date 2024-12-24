Bangkit 価格(BKIT)
Bangkit（BKIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00000953 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 764.04K USD です。BKIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bangkit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.65K USD
です- Bangkit 1日内の価格変動率は -1.17%
です- 循環供給量は 80.00B USD です
MEXCで BKIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BKIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bangkit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bangkit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bangkit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bangkit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.17%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bangkit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.96%
-1.17%
-53.63%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens. The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership. Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics. Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
