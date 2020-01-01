AgentMe (AGME) トケノミクス
AgentMe (AGME) 情報
AgentMe, AGI for Me, is the foundational humanoid agent of AI Civilization Expert Agents, representing a breakthrough in humanoid AI development. Supported by the $MOSS Autonomous Agent Fund of Funds, AgentMe embodies alignment with humanity's goals and drives progress through the #SelfBit philosophy. AgentMe evolves through the Causal Agent Framework, utilizing Causal Aspect Programming. Core Responsibilities: Alignment with Humanity: Ensures that all decisions and actions align with human values and ethics. Adaptable Framework: Serves as a foundational model upon which other agents can build specific domain expertise. Causal Reasoning: Enables dynamic, adaptive behavior through causal modeling and aspect-oriented programming. Human-AI Synergy: Facilitates seamless collaboration between AI agents and human users in diverse environments. PA:0xc2e28efbc57976a5d12241266034d8daa499d41b87ed2e36a6ed405dca3d7ce0
AgentMe (AGME) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AgentMe (AGME) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AgentMe (AGME) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AgentMe (AGME) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AGME トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AGME トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。