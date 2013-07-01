ステラルーメン (XLM) トケノミクス
ステラルーメン (XLM) 情報
ステラネットワークは、多様な金融システムを接続し、誰もが自分のコミュニティのために低コストの金融サービス（支払い、貯蓄、融資、保険）を構築できる、無料のオープンソース・ネットワークです。シリコンバレーに拠点を置く非営利団体Stellar.orgがサポートしています。ステラネットワークは、電子メールのように簡単に、人々、企業、金融機関の間でお金を直接移動させることを可能にします。この相互接続性により、個人はより多くのアクセスを、銀行はより低いコストで、企業はより多くの収益を得ることができます。
ステラルーメン (XLM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ステラルーメン (XLM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ステラルーメン (XLM) の詳細なトークン構造
XLM トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Stellar's native token, XLM (Lumens), serves as the backbone of the Stellar blockchain, a Layer-1 network designed for fast, low-cost cross-border value transfer and asset issuance. Stellar's unique consensus model, the Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) via the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), distinguishes it from PoW and PoS chains and shapes aspects of its tokenomics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Initial Token Supply and Historical Changes
- Original Supply (2014): 100 billion XLM.
- Inflation (2014–2019): 1% annual inflation, which was distributed weekly.
- Burn Event (2019): On November 4, 2019, a major supply reduction occurred: ~55 billion XLM (over 50% of supply) were burned, reducing total supply to ~50 billion XLM. The inflation mechanism was also deprecated by validator vote, so XLM supply became fixed.
- Current Max Supply (2025): ~50 billion XLM.
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~31.15 billion XLM, remaining stable in recent data.
Issuance Principle
- Since late 2019, Stellar operates with a fixed-supply model and no new issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
SDF-Controlled Allocations Post-Burn:
|Category
|Amount (XLM)
|% of Max Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Infrastructure, R&D, Community fund, hackathons, grants
|Use-Case Investment
|10.00B
|20.00%
|Acquisitions, new products, enterprise fund
|- New Products
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Grants for product launches
|- Enterprise Fund
|8.00B
|16.00%
|Investments/acquisitions
|User Acquisition
|6.00B
|12.00%
|Marketing, PR, communications, airdrops
|SDF Operations/Direct Dev
|~8.00B*
|~16.00%*
|Salaries, operational expenses
|*Number inferred from burns and remaining supply
Note: Past airdrops and partnerships led to widespread XLM distribution, but the giveaway/airdrop programs were wound down and associated tokens burned.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Functions of XLM:
- Transaction Fees: All operations require a minimal XLM fee, which prevents spam and keeps network operations efficient.
- Base Reserve Requirement: Every account must hold a minimum XLM balance (2 base reserves, with one reserve currently set at 0.5 XLM, but subject to governance changes).
- Medium of Exchange: Enabling transfers of value within Stellar and as an intermediary ("bridge" currency) for asset/token exchange, especially if direct liquidity routes are missing.
- Decentralized Exchange (SDEX): XLM is widely used as a bridge asset for cross-asset swaps.
- Incentives: Grants, infrastructure rewards, and bug bounty programs for network security and ecosystem growth.
- Governance Funding: Administered by the Stellar Development Foundation through thematic programs and direct investments.
Ecosystem-Specific Usage: Real-world asset tokens, fintech applications, and capital/incentive mechanisms such as those seen in YieldBlox create further demand for XLM as collateral and for transaction settlement.
4. Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeframes
Legacy and Current Practices:
- Airdrops & Programmatic Vesting: In early years, large airdrop allocations had unlocking/vesting schedules, but post-2019, new airdrops have mostly stopped.
- SDF-Controlled Allocations: SDF retains discretion over when/how to disburse its tokens. Programmatic lock-ups and grants are typical for ecosystem or enterprise grants, sometimes with time-based vesting, though specifics are not always public.
- Smart Contract Escrow/Clawback: With Protocol 17, regulated assets on Stellar can be time-locked or clamped through escrow contracts. However, the XLM token itself is not subject to protocol-level time locks.
Scheduled and Historic Unlocks:
- Historical Unlocks: A large portion of older allocations, held for airdrops or development, were burned, with remaining supply managed by SDF.
- Current Unlocks: No fixed, protocol-enforced unlock schedule for XLM exists. Unlocks are, instead, tied to operational needs, strategic grants, or ecosystem programs, governed by the SDF and disclosed on a discretionary basis.
5. Incentive Programs
- Bug Bounty: Ongoing XLM bounties for identifying vulnerabilities.
- Community Fund: Grants to projects, often subject to community voting and panel approval, with fresh governance models like Neural Quorum Governance.
- Ecosystem Growth: Strategic investments and grants are designed to incentivize key partners and high-impact developers to build within the Stellar ecosystem.
- Yield Platforms (e.g., YieldBlox): Introduce innovative incentive mechanisms for holding or staking assets (not XLM itself but often reliant on its underlying infrastructure).
6. Recent Circulating Supply Trends
The circulating supply of XLM remained steady over the last week of May into June 2025, with a slight upward trend, reflecting stable economic management without major new token releases.
7. Limitations and Transparency
- Transparency: SDF publishes detailed allocation and grant reporting, though not all disbursement schedules are disclosed in detail in real-time.
- Lockups: Unlike some newer blockchains, Stellar does not enforce on-chain time-based unlocks for XLM allocations; program-level vesting is implemented at the discretion of SDF or grant recipients.
8. Analytical Perspectives
Strengths:
- Fixed supply post-inflation removal enhances predictability and scarcity.
- Responsive allocation model allowed burn and refocus of token economics on ecosystem sustainability.
- Active use-case development through grants, incentives, and productivity apps.
Weaknesses:
- Past high centralization (significant SDF holdings)—though this continues to decline as XLM is disbursed and ecosystem expands.
- No rigid lockup/unlock schedule, leaving incentive execution reliant on SDF stewardship and transparency rather than protocol enforcement.
Future Outlook: Continued ecosystem growth, tokenized assets, and increasing DeFi integrations (e.g., YieldBlox, on-chain RWA projects) should strengthen XLM's medium- and long-term utility, underpinned by SDF's ongoing reductions in central holdings.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism
|Detail/Explanation
|Issuance
|Fixed Supply (post-2019)
|No further inflation, capped at ~50B XLM
|Allocation
|Planned & Discretionary
|Ecosystem, Use-Case Investment, User Acquisition
|Usage
|Transaction/Reserve/Bridge/DEX
|Fees, min. balances, swap intermediary
|Incentive
|Grants, Bounties, Ecosystem Fund
|Programmatic, community, security, growth
|Lock Up/Unlock
|SDF-Directed; Vesting on Grants
|No protocol-locked schedule for XLM; SDF discretion
|Circulating Trend
|Stable, slight increase
|~31.15B XLM in circulation (June 2025)
Conclusion
Stellar's token economics have transitioned from a high-supply, inflationary regime to a scarce, conservatively managed model. Current economics prioritize sustainable ecosystem growth over short-term allocation, with strategic unlocks, incentive programs, and wide-ranging use-cases continuing to drive value into the network. While the SDF retains central control over a nontrivial supply of XLM, its ongoing transparency and grant-based allocation serve as a key mechanism for incentivizing network expansion, security, and broad-based user engagement.
For developers and users, this means participating in a maturing ecosystem where XLM's value is increasingly tied to real-world asset tokenization, fintech adoption, and cross-chain financial infrastructure.
If you need further details on specific SDF disbursements, ecosystem programs, or XLM's current allocation, let me know what area you'd like to explore further.
ステラルーメン (XLM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ステラルーメン (XLM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XLM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XLM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XLM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XLM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
XLM の購入方法
ステラルーメン (XLM) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、XLM を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
ステラルーメン (XLM) 価格履歴
XLM の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
XLM 価格予測
XLM の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の XLM 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。