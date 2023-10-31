TIA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.

Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply. No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.

The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit. Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.

Allocation Mechanism

Token distribution is structured as follows:

Allocation Category % of Initial Supply Notable Details Insiders 53.2% Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B) Future Development 39.4% Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance Public Allocation 20% Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth Community (Liquid) 7.4% Immediately tradable distribution at launch

Specifics: Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs



Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.

TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency. Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).

Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced). Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.

Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms

Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.

7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains. Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.

On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market. Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.

Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)

Recipient Total Amount Initial Unlock Final Unlock Unlock Duration R&D & Ecosystem 268M TIA 2023-10-31 2027-10-30 1,096 days (3 yrs) Public Allocation 200M TIA 2023-10-31 2023-10-31 1 day (all at once) Early Backers: Series A & B 197M TIA 2024-10-31 2025-10-30 365 days (1 yr) Initial Core Contributors 176M TIA 2024-10-31 2026-10-30 730 days (2 yrs) Early Backers: Seed 159M TIA 2024-10-31 2025-10-30 365 days (1 yr)

Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.

Implications and Scenarios

Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.

Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure. Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.

The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery. Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.

The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand. Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.

Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years. Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown

Aspect Mechanism/Detail Issuance Fixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation Allocation 53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4% Usage/Incentives Native fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives Lockup/Unlock Initial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories Unlocking Timeline Major events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027

Actionable Insights

For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.

Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities. For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.

Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early. For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.

Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.