TIA (TIA) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
TIA (TIA) 情報

Celestiaは、スケーラブルなデータ可用性レイヤーを構築し、次世代のスケーラブルなブロックチェーンアーキテクチャであるモジュラー型ブロックチェーンを実現することを目的としたモジュラー型ブロックチェーンネットワークです。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.celestia.org
Whitepaper：
https://arxiv.org/abs/1905.09274
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://www.mintscan.io/celestia

TIA (TIA) トケノミクス & 価格分析

TIA (TIA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 978.89M
総供給量：
--
循環供給量：
$ 686.94M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
史上最高値：
$ 21.05
過去最安値：
$ 1.3200881133445714
現在の価格：
$ 1.425
TIA (TIA) の詳細なトークン構造

TIA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
  • No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
  • Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.

Allocation Mechanism

Token distribution is structured as follows:

Allocation Category% of Initial SupplyNotable Details
Insiders53.2%Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
Future Development39.4%Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
Public Allocation20%Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
Community (Liquid)7.4%Immediately tradable distribution at launch
  • Specifics:
    • Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
    • Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
    • Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
    • Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
  • Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
  • Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.

Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms

  • Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
  • Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
  • Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.

Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)

RecipientTotal AmountInitial UnlockFinal UnlockUnlock Duration
R&D & Ecosystem268M TIA2023-10-312027-10-301,096 days (3 yrs)
Public Allocation200M TIA2023-10-312023-10-311 day (all at once)
Early Backers: Series A & B197M TIA2024-10-312025-10-30365 days (1 yr)
Initial Core Contributors176M TIA2024-10-312026-10-30730 days (2 yrs)
Early Backers: Seed159M TIA2024-10-312025-10-30365 days (1 yr)
  • Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.

Implications and Scenarios

  • Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
  • Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
  • Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
  • Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
  • Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown

AspectMechanism/Detail
IssuanceFixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
Allocation53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
Usage/IncentivesNative fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
Lockup/UnlockInitial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
Unlocking TimelineMajor events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027

Actionable Insights

  • For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
  • For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
  • For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.

Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.

TIA (TIA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

TIA (TIA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TIA トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

TIA トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

TIA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TIA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。