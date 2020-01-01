シバイヌ (SHIB) トケノミクス

シバイヌ (SHIB) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Shibは、分散型の自然発生的なコミュニティ構築の実験です。最初の立ち上げの後、テレグラムコミュニティの著名なメンバーによってリーダーグループが結成されました。このグループの目的は、Shibsの開発においてコミュニティ内のスキルを適切な役割に割り当て、Shibsの将来についての決定に集団的に合意することです。Shibに貢献できる技術や時間を持つ人は誰でも、Shibの開発と発展のために招待されます。このグループはこれまで、ロゴの作成、ソーシャルメディアプレゼンス、マーケティング、ウェブサイトの開発などを担ってきました。Shibsのコミュニティは、このプロジェクトの心臓部であり、今後も進化と拡大を続けていきます。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://shibatoken.com/
Whitepaper：
https://github.com/shytoshikusama/woofwoofpaper/raw/main/SHIBA_INU_WOOF_WOOF.pdf
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce

シバイヌ (SHIB) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 6.64B
$ 6.64B$ 6.64B
総供給量：
$ 589.55T
$ 589.55T$ 589.55T
循環供給量：
$ 589.25T
$ 589.25T$ 589.25T
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 6.64B
$ 6.64B$ 6.64B
史上最高値：
$ 0.000088359
$ 0.000088359$ 0.000088359
過去最安値：
$ 0.00000000008164606
$ 0.00000000008164606$ 0.00000000008164606
現在の価格：
$ 0.00001127
$ 0.00001127$ 0.00001127

シバイヌ (SHIB) の詳細なトークン構造

SHIB トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Issuance Mechanism

  • Launch & Initial Mint: SHIB is an ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020 with an initial total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: At launch, 50% (~500 trillion SHIB) was locked in a Uniswap SHIB-ETH liquidity pool; the other 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who subsequently burned 90% of that portion, permanently removing over 410 trillion tokens from circulation (about 41% of supply as of Jan. 2024).
  • Burn Mechanisms: Ongoing community-driven burns and an anticipated automatic burn feature on Shibarium (the Shiba Inu Layer 2) contribute to ongoing supply reduction, with periodic large-scale burns through on-chain mechanisms and the Burn Portal.

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Pre-sale or VC Allocation: SHIB's launch was notably devoid of venture capital or pre-sale allocations. Instead, tokens were available via:
    • Acquiring liquidity on Uniswap from inception
    • Purchasing on CEXs/DEXs post-listing
  • No Team or Foundation Allocation: Tokens were not directly allocated to team members or insiders, reinforcing its “fair launch” meme ethos.

Purpose and Intended Utility

  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi): SHIB underpins the broader Shiba ecosystem and serves several core purposes:
    • Staking (“Bury”): Stake SHIB to receive xSHIB; stakers earn a share of swap fees (paid in ETH) and inflationary BONE rewards (the governance token).
    • Liquidity Provision (“Dig”): Provide liquidity to pools to earn transaction fees, both via SHIB and LP tokens.
    • Yield Farming: Stake LP tokens (“Woof”) to earn further BONE rewards.
    • Token Burn Rewards: Users can burn SHIB via the Burn Portal, earning RYOSHI rewards.
    • ShibaSwap Exchange: SHIB is used as the utility token in ShibaSwap, the protocol’s DEX, as well as within metaverse, gaming, and NFT initiatives in the ecosystem.

Incentive Mechanism

  • Rewards Structure:
    • Liquidity Providers: Earn transaction fees and BONE rewards; incentive to enhance liquidity.
    • Stakers: Receive swap fees and BONE rewards; incentivizes long-term holding and platform engagement.
    • Burn Participation: Users who burn SHIB through the Burn Portal may earn RYOSHI or other reward tokens, driving participation in deflationary efforts.
  • Engagement in Governance: Although SHIB is not itself a governance token (BONE is), holding SHIB is closely tied to engagement and utility within the ecosystem (via staking, yield, and burns).

Lock Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time

  • No Traditional Lockup or Vesting: Unlike traditional projects with structured token vesting or timed unlocks tied to allocations (e.g., to team or investors), SHIB’s circulating supply depends on:
    • Initial Uniswap liquidity lock (at launch)
    • Ongoing burns
  • Staking Lockup: Staking (“Burying”) SHIB on ShibaSwap incurs a time lock—users need to lock their tokens for a minimum period to receive the full spectrum of staking rewards, creating incentives to reduce immediate sell pressure.
  • No Scheduled Unlock Events: There is no public record of large scheduled unlocks or vesting cliffs; all tokens (outside those burned) circulate freely, except for voluntarily staked or liquidity-provided amounts.

Key Historical and Current Data Points

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)
  • Burned (as of Jan 2024): 410+ trillion (41% of supply)
  • Liquidity Pool Lock (July 2020): 500 trillion (50% of supply)
  • Ongoing Incentives: Rewards for staking, liquidity provision, and burning are distributed every two weeks.

Implications & Risks

  • Deflation Through Burns: SHIB’s supply mechanism is distinguished by aggressive burning, which, combined with lack of VC and team vesting unlocks, aims for steady deflation and community control rather than dilution risk.
  • Community-Driven Model: Lacks structures for centralized reserves or foundation grants; resilience depends on grassroots engagement and ecosystem development.
  • Ecosystem Reliance: SHIB’s economic value is heavily linked to ShibaSwap and broader ecosystem usage, rather than native protocol fees or infrastructure demand.

Limitations & Counterpoints

  • No Scheduled Unlock Data: Unlike many DeFi projects, SHIB does not feature detailed, scheduled unlocks or vesting—this eliminates some transparency common to “typical” token distributions but avoids overhang risks.
  • Burn Implementation Uncertainty: As of early 2024, there were plans for automatic Shibarium-based burns, but exact operational status and effectiveness remain somewhat opaque.

Conclusion

SHIB’s tokenomics are shaped by meme coin origins, a radically decentralized launch, aggressive and ongoing supply burns, and utility within a fast-evolving DeFi and community ecosystem. It eschews traditional lockups and team allocations for a purely organic, incentive-driven model with rewards for ecosystem participation distributed through staking, yielding, and burn mechanisms.

シバイヌ (SHIB) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

シバイヌ (SHIB) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SHIB トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

SHIB トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

SHIB のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SHIB トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。