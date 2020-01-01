Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) トケノミクス
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 情報
PNUTはミームコインです。
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) の詳細なトークン構造
PNUT トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Introduction
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that rose to prominence in late 2024 after a social media spike, notably influenced by tweets from Elon Musk and rapid community engagement. Its economics reflect both the typical features and the volatility associated with meme tokens.
Token Economic Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Type: Meme/ERC-20 equivalent
- Total Supply: 999.85 million PNUT
- Launch: November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings
- Method: All tokens were reportedly minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or scheduled future emissions. No mention of repeated or continuous issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins:
- All tokens are minted upfront.
- Most supply is directly injected into decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity pools rapidly after launch.
- No evidence of private sale/early investors has been outlined.
- Exchange Listings: No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising.
- Current Circulating Supply: Nearly 100% of supply (999.85M out of 1B) appears to be in circulation.
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Circulating Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Estimated Launch Date
|November 2024
|Initial Price
|~$0.12 USD (approximate)
|Market Cap (June 2025)
|$265.66M USD
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
- PNUT, as a meme coin, primarily derives value from speculative trading, community meme appeal, and associated social virality.
- There is no documentation of formal DeFi utility (no governance/voting, staking, or on-chain protocol utility) as of June 2025.
- Potential uses include tipping, NFT purchases, or entry to online communities, but these applications are not core pillars at launch.
- Incentive Structure:
- Early holders are incentivized by rapid, speculative price appreciation driven by viral trends and influencer mentions.
- No staking, yield farming or formal reward mechanisms are specified.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Lockups: There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset.
- Liquidity: Virtually 100% of the supply is available and liquid post-launch. Typical for meme coins, this maximizes the potential for broad community ownership but increases price volatility risks.
5. Unlocking Time
- Historical Unlock Events: There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT.
- Team/Advisor Allocations: No evidence or reporting of locked team/advisor allocations requiring future vesting.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Full supply minted at launch; no post-launch inflation
|Allocation Mechanism
|All tokens injected into exchanges; no clear team/investor cut
|Usage Mechanism
|Speculative trading; viral community engagement
|Incentives
|Price speculation; meme-driven attention
|Locking Mechanism
|No lockups or vesting; 100% circulating from launch
|Unlocking Time
|No unlocking events; all supply already available
Analytical Perspective
Historical Context & Implications
- Unlike Utility Tokens: PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens.
- Community Ownership: The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings.
- Speculative Risks: Absence of utility or staking means value is tightly coupled to online attention cycles, making high returns possible but large corrections common.
Future Scenarios
- Durability: If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase.
- Unlock/Inflation Potential: With all tokens in circulation, traditional supply-side shocks are unlikely. Price movements will largely depend on demand-side dynamics and secondary market activity.
Closing Insights
- For Users: PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield.
- For Observers: PNUT’s story reflects the power of mass coordination and “meme momentum” on Solana. Its economics maximize immediate community engagement and minimize centralized control, but at the expense of sustained, predictable utility.
For further reading, consult sources listed on platforms such as SwissBorg and ZyCrypto. Be wary of speculative extremes with meme assets, and always perform due diligence before participating.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PNUT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PNUT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PNUT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PNUT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 価格履歴
PNUT の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
PNUT 価格予測
PNUT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PNUT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
