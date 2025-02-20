パイコイン (PI) トケノミクス
パイコイン (PI) 情報
Pi Networkは、誰でも利用しやすく、現実社会での活用を目的としたソーシャル暗号資産、開発者向けプラットフォームエコシステムです。 ユーザーはモバイル対応のインターフェースを通じて、Piのマイニングや取引が可能であり、Piのブロックチェーン上で構築されたアプリケーションを活用できます。 Piは6,000万以上のアクティブユーザーを有し、そのうち1,900万人以上が独自のKYC認証を通じて本人確認済み、さらに1,000万人以上がメインネットへ移行済みです。
パイコイン (PI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
パイコイン (PI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
パイコイン (PI) の詳細なトークン構造
PI トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency project enabling users to mine Pi tokens with minimal energy via mobile devices. The Open Network phase, active since February 20, 2025, has accelerated integration with other blockchains and external systems, pushing Pi's evolution from a closed ecosystem to a broader, utility-driven network.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Mobile Mining: Pi's issuance is primarily based on a mobile “mining” process where users earn tokens through app engagement and network contributions.
- Time-Decay Issuance: The mining rate reduces periodically as key network milestones are reached, with higher rates in early network phases to encourage adoption and network security. As the user base expands and milestones are hit (such as phase transitions), the mining rate for all users decreases, following a pre-defined, gradually declining schedule.
- Recent Supply Data: As of late May 2025, the total supply is just over 11.16 billion Pi tokens (rising incrementally—see below for trend).
2. Allocation Mechanism
Pi's allocation is designed to balance network incentives, builder development, ecosystem resilience, and strategic reserves. The typical allocation breakdown (based on latest disclosed plans and analogous decentralized projects) follows four primary buckets:
- Pi Core Team: Reserved for development, maintenance, and future strategic operations.
- Pioneers (Users): The largest portion, allocated directly to mobile miners based on engagement, referrals, and network trust verification.
- Ecosystem and Developer Rewards: Set aside for app developers, dApp ecosystem growth, and community initiatives supporting ecosystem adoption.
- Reserves/Treasury: Allocated for future strategic partnerships, incentives, and network security.
Note: The Pi Network has not yet made public a detailed percentage breakdown, but the mechanics aim to mirror the philosophy above. No centralized pre-mine or private sale allocation is claimed by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transactional Utility: Pi tokens can be used for payments, in-app/on-chain applications, and peer-to-peer transactions, especially since the Open Network phase allows external connectivity.
- Network Contribution: Users are incentivized to act as Validators, Ambassadors, or Contributors earning additional Pi for network security and expansion.
- Developer Incentives: App developers can earn Pi for building and maintaining dApps within the Pi ecosystem—rewarded from the developer allocation bucket.
- Ecosystem Building: Special programs grant seed capital to projects and community activities in Pi, paid out in Pi tokens.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- User Lockup Requirements: During Mainnet migration, users moving Pi from the app (testnet) to Mainnet are given options (and sometimes requirements) to voluntarily lock up a portion of their mined tokens. The lock-up rate can be user-selected, with a minimum and maximum time and percentage, contributing to network security and reduced immediate sell pressure.
- Developer/Team Vesting: Core Team and Ecosystem funds are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, gradually unlocking in line with network milestones to ensure alignment and minimize dumping risk.
- No Forced Early Unlocks: All major unlock events are either milestone/phase-triggered or based on defined vesting/lock-up terms, with no arbitrary or admin-triggered early unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Timing
- Supply Growth: The Pi total supply increases marginally, tracking new mining and unlock events. For instance, between May 22 and May 29, 2025, total supply rose from 11.10 billion to 11.16 billion Pi.
- User Token Unlock: Users’ voluntarily locked balances become available per their chosen schedules—typically ranging from 6 to 36 months. Network- or ecosystem-allocated tokens (Core Team, developer incentives) follow hard-coded vesting or milestone-based release schedules—annual or biannual in nature.
- Long-Term Approach: The unlock calendar is intentionally drawn out over several years, with large-scale unlock events usually tied to network maturity milestones.
6. Design Considerations and Implications
- The tokenomics strongly favor distribution to active participants, incentivizing long-term holding and contribution over short-term speculation.
- Voluntary lock-up options and slow multi-year unlocks help prevent supply shocks and maintain market stability as the Open Network grows.
- Lack of clear, publicly disclosed allocation percentages or unlock tables is a limitation compared to more transparent Web3 projects, but the model clearly prioritizes grassroots growth and usage.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Strategy/Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining with time-decay rates
|Allocation
|Pioneers (users), Core Team, Developers, Reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|App payments, network rewards, developer incentives
|Lock-up
|User-selected lock duration; team/dev vesting
|Unlocking
|Per vesting/milestones, gradual supply increase; user-controlled locks
8. Recent Supply Trend
The supply curve for Pi between May 22 and May 29, 2025, shows a steady increase, reflecting ongoing distribution through mining and scheduled unlocks:
- May 22, 2025: 11.10 billion
- May 29, 2025: 11.16 billion
This measured growth stresses the network’s focus on sustainable issuance, security, and healthy token circulation.
Final Thoughts
Pi Network’s tokenomics emphasize broad, inclusive participation, slow and predictable supply growth, and direct alignment between network success and stakeholder rewards. While not fully transparent on every granular detail (such as fixed percentage allocation per bucket), the core mechanisms are designed to ensure stability, encourage ecosystem development, and incentivize genuine commitment over speculation.
パイコイン (PI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
パイコイン (PI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
パイコイン (PI) 価格履歴
PI の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
PI 価格予測
PI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。