Turbo (TURBO) トケノミクス
Turbo (TURBO) 情報
Turbo Token（TURBO）は、近未来的なカエルのマスコットが特徴の革新的なミームコインです。
Turbo (TURBO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Turbo (TURBO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Turbo (TURBO) の詳細なトークン構造
TURBO トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Turbo is a meme coin on Ethereum with tokenomics designed for transparency, fairness, and true decentralization. Its approach is minimalist by design, with a community-centric distribution and no central team ownership, treasury, or ongoing token emissions.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Chain: Ethereum ERC-20
- Maximum Supply: 69,000,000,000 (69 billion TURBO)
- Issuance: All tokens were issued at genesis. There are no emission schedules or inflationary elements.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The contract’s ownership has been renounced, meaning no entity can mint or burn further tokens, or make contract changes, ensuring immutability and decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Mechanism
|Crowdfunded (Public)
|60,000,000,000
|86.96%
|Distributed to public backers
|Founder
|9,000,000,000
|13.04%
|One-time founder allocation
|Reserve/Treasury
|0
|0%
|Not applicable
- Summary: All tokens are liquid and in circulation; there are no tokens held in reserve, no ecosystem fund, and no vesting contracts for future unlocks or strategic reserves.
- No Team or Strategic Lock-ups: Even the founder’s allocation was distributed at launch and is subject to the same market conditions as public holders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Trading
|Seamlessly trade TURBO without any taxes or friction
|Community Utility
|Can be integrated into platforms or dApps without restrictions
|Browser Integration
|Turbo Wallet integrated into Turbo Browser for rewards and ecosystem
|Incentives
|Users may earn rewards for engagement in affiliated dApps or the browser
|Governance
|No formal governance; development is community-driven
|Profit/Treasury
|No project treasury, profit mechanism, or centralized fee system
- Key Point: TURBO does not offer staking, yield, or protocol revenue rewards. All incentives are engagement/community-driven rather than protocol-enforced distributions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: There are no smart contracts or protocols enforcing token locks, vesting, or delayed release.
- Immediate Circulation: At launch, all tokens became freely tradeable with no restrictions or cliff periods.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- None: Turbo’s supply and distribution model means there are no future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or token release schedules. All 69 billion tokens are already in the circulating supply from the outset.
6. Key Features and Considerations
- Immutability: The contract is renounced, making tokenomics changes impossible and boosting decentralization trust.
- No Tax/No Inflation: All transfers are tax-free; token quantity is fixed, with no mechanism for additional supply or burns.
- Decentralized Ecosystem: All development and integrations proceed in a community-driven, open-source manner. There are affiliated initiatives like TurboSwap and TurboChain, but these are independently run and do not impact base TURBO tokenomics.
- Legal Note: Use and integration are permissionless, but users are responsible for compliance with local laws.
7. Limitations and Implications
- No Protocol Incentives: Because there are no staking, yield, or treasury mechanisms, holders rely on speculative value or external utilities/platforms for incentive.
- Risk of Concentration: Although initial distribution was community-centric, the founder’s allocation (13%) was still sizable and subject to normal trading risk.
- No Future Funding: The absence of a treasury means protocol upgrades or ecosystem grants need to be coordinated and funded externally by the community.
8. Conclusion
Turbo's tokenomics reflect a radical commitment to decentralization: fixed supply, immediate liquidity, no ongoing emissions, no protocol-level incentives, and no vested or locked tokens. This model eliminates many complexities and risks seen in more managed protocols (such as abrupt unlock events or shifting emission schedules), but also foregoes built-in incentives for long-term engagement or ecosystem growth—relying on pure community energy and network effects for sustainability.
Reference Table: Turbo Tokenomics Snapshot
|Parameter
|Details
|Chain
|Ethereum (ERC-20)
|Max. Supply
|69,000,000,000 TURBO
|Issuance
|One-time, all at genesis
|Distribution
|60B (crowdfunded), 9B (founder)
|Lockups/Vesting
|None
|Inflation/Emission
|None (fixed supply)
|Taxes/Fees
|None
|Governance
|Community-driven, no formal protocol mechanism
|Treasury
|None (no central or ecosystem reserve)
|Incentive Mechanism
|Platform integration and dApp utility only
|Unlocking Schedule
|None (all tokens in circulation from day 1)
This makes Turbo a representative example of the "pure meme coin" paradigm: all value and utility are determined by voluntary community action and external integrations, not by economic levers embedded in the protocol itself.
Turbo (TURBO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Turbo (TURBO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TURBO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TURBO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TURBO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TURBO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
