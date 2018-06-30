MX Token (MX) トケノミクス
MX Token (MX) 情報
MXトークン（MX）は、イーサリアムブロックチェーンに基づいてMEXCプラットフォームによって開発された分散型暗号資産です。MEXCのネイティブトークンとして、その主な目的は、ユーザー様に安全で安定した取引体験を提供し、業界のリーダーになることです。MXの保有者は、MEXCにおいて、MXを保有することによる報酬、投票や割引購読の受領、新規上場への投票による無料エアドロップの取得など、様々な特典を受けることができます。
MX Token (MX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MX Token (MX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MX Token (MX) の詳細なトークン構造
MX トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
MX Token (MX) is the utility token of the MEXC Exchange ecosystem. Its issuance is rooted in the operational needs of the exchange, akin to other exchange native tokens like BNB or OKB. MX is typically minted as an ERC-20 token (though it may exist cross-chain) and is distributed according to the exchange’s planned tokenomics model. While public data provides only general details, the total supply is generally capped or subject to deflationary mechanisms such as buybacks and burns, which aim to reduce the circulating supply over time.
- Minting Model: MX Tokens are usually released at genesis or through mining/staking programs. A significant portion may also be reserved for platform development, user rewards, and team incentives.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Though detailed allocation tables for MX’s genesis supply are not directly retrievable from on-chain or aggregated sources, common patterns (and exchange disclosures) generally involve:
- Team and Founders: A portion is allocated (often with a vesting/lockup schedule).
- Platform Treasury/Development: Reserved for platform growth, liquidity provision, and future strategic initiatives.
- User Incentives: Allocated for community reward programs, airdrops, and trading competitions.
- Ecosystem Growth: Dedicated to furthering the expansion of MXC’s offerings and userbase.
(More granular figures, vesting start, and unlock details for each group may be specified in official documentation or platform announcements.)
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
MX Token is at the core of the MXC Exchange’s incentive structure:
- Trading Fee Discounts: Holding MX gives traders reduced trading fees.
- Token Sales: MX holders enjoy privileged access to platform token launches/IEOs.
- Staking: MX can be staked for protocol or DeFi yields, governance rights, or additional bonus opportunities.
- Voting & Governance: The token is sometimes used to vote on platform upgrades, new listings, and incentive programs.
- Other Benefits: Holder-exclusive campaigns, premium access, and potential profit-sharing features.
Broader Context and Industry Practice
Many exchange tokens utilize:
- Buyback and Burn: Portion of platform profits buys and burns tokens—supporting scarcity and value.
- Progressive Reward Structures/Loyalty: Ongoing incentives for long-term holders and active participants.
- Gamification: Competitions and referral rewards tied to MX holdings or use (e.g., up to 20% of friends’ trading fees as a referrer).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- Team and Strategic Allocations: Typically, tokens distributed to team members or strategic partners are subject to multi-year lock-up and vesting schedules, reducing the risk of rapid market overhang and signaling long-term commitment.
- User and Ecosystem Allocations: Often released gradually through trading incentives, liquidity mining, or other reward schemes.
- Dynamic Revamps: Exchanges occasionally adjust allocation unlocks in response to market conditions or governance votes.
5. Unlocking Time
Unfortunately, granular data for the MX Token’s unlock schedules, vesting start times, percentages released per epoch, or custom vesting characteristics are not found in structured datasets, indicating either a lack of public disclosure or insufficient on-chain data availability specific to MX.
However, best industry practices and MXC’s likely model suggest:
- Staged Unlocks: Team/partner allocations often vest linearly or with a cliff (e.g., 6–36 months).
- Ongoing User Distribution: Incentives (such as trading rewards or staking) are distributed continuously according to user participation and campaign rules.
- Scheduled Transparency: Exchanges typically publish major unlock dates and anticipated supply changes well in advance, and users can often track these on official or third-party analytics dashboards.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|MX Token Approach (Typical)
|Detailed Schedule/Rule (MXC)
|Issuance
|Platform/Genesis/Mining
|Limited public info
|Allocation
|Team, Treasury, Users, Ecosystem
|Not fully disclosed
|Usage & Incentives
|Fee discounts, IEOs, staking, voting
|Confirmed by official docs
|Lock-Up
|Multi-year vesting for team/partners
|Usual best practice, specifics NA
|Unlocking
|Progressive per allocation group
|Not explicitly published
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As with many top exchange tokens, not all granular tokenomics data is fully public. For absolute precision on MX Token’s current and anticipated unlocks, consult MXC's whitepaper, official blogs, or platform announcements.
- Risk: Exchange management retains flexibility; tokenomics or unlock policies can change via governance or at management’s discretion.
- Best Practices: Investors should regularly monitor official channels and third-party analytics for updates on vesting events, token burns, or changes to incentives.
Final Thoughts
The MX Token economic design aligns with industry standards for exchange tokens—balancing utility, incentives, and supply management. The specifics of lock-up and unlock schedules are critical for ongoing value assessment but are not fully disclosed or standardized across all exchanges, including MXC. For the latest and most accurate information, direct engagement with MXC documentation is strongly advised.
MX Token (MX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MX Token (MX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。