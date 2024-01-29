Jasmy (JASMY) トケノミクス
Jasmy (JASMY) 情報
ブロックチェーンの分散ストレージ技術とジャスミー独自のデータ暗号化技術により、データ価値共有のプラットフォームを構築。
Jasmy (JASMY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Jasmy (JASMY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Jasmy (JASMY) の詳細なトークン構造
JASMY トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum designed to power the Jasmy IoT platform, focused on user-control of personal data via "Personal Data Lockers." The platform aspires to build an IoT-powered data sharing economy. Below, we detail its token economic design including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, and locking/unlock schemes, summarizing verifiable and source-checked findings to mid-2025.
Issuance Mechanism
JASMY's maximum supply is capped at 50 billion tokens.
- There is no evidence of inflation or new token minting beyond this cap.
- JASMY runs on Ethereum, meaning issuance is handled via smart contracts, with large initial allocations distributed at launch and subsequent unlocks according to pre-set schedules.
- The specifics of the issuance process—whether all tokens were pre-minted or some are released programmatically—lack comprehensive public documentation.
Allocation Mechanism
There are multiple referenced allocation schemes; the most credible (from Medium posts and earlier whitepapers) suggests:
|Category
|Allocation
|Lock/Unlock Schedule
|Contributors & Community
|20% (10B JASMY)
|Fully unlocked as of publication (2021)
|Ecosystem
|48% (24B JASMY)
|Locked, distributed as business grows
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|27% (13.5B JASMY)
|Locked and distributed gradually (2022–2023)
|Incentives
|5% (2.5B JASMY)
|Unlocked after 2 years following certain project milestones
Note: Other, earlier versions mention different categories, such as Operating Company, Developer Plan, Listing Expense, Business Financing, and Airdrop, but these are superseded by the current 50B supply with the above categories.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Planned Uses (as designed):
- Payment of service fees on Jasmy Platform
- Purchase of access to IoT data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs)
- Medium of exchange for partner products/services
Actual Usage (as of 2024–2025):
- A commercially reasonable search found no active platform integration for the token. On January 29, 2024, Jasmy acknowledged that the ecosystem is not yet operational; JASMY's only utility is for exchange trading or holding.
Staking:
- Plans for staking on the BNB Smart Chain were announced (2021), but verifiable implementation is lacking.
No evidence exists that users currently earn fees, rewards, interest, or any form of network compensation for holding or using JASMY tokens.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
-
Ecosystem, Fund/Investor, and Incentives allocations were subject to various lockups and vesting:
- Ecosystem: Tokens distributed as business grows, implying a discretionary unlock schedule.
- Funds/Institutional Investors: Gradually released through 2022–2023.
- Incentives: Unlocked two years after achieving specific (undisclosed) conditions.
-
Team Compensation: No full disclosure on staff compensation scheme, but publicly available sources confirm project-team-controlled allocations.
Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Category
|Unlock Schedule
|Contributors & Community
|Fully unlocked by 2021
|Ecosystem
|Locked, distributed at discretion as business grows, schedule not public
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|Gradual unlock over 2022–2023
|Incentives
|At least a 2-year lock after key milestone achievements
Note: There is considerable ambiguity due to conflicting sources and evolving documentation. For absolute specifics (e.g. exact unlock dates and amounts), one must consult the most recent official Jasmy materials or explore blockchain data for large unlock transactions.
Key Takeaways and Outstanding Issues
- Pros: Designed for granular data economy and IoT-enabled use cases; aligns token supply with ecosystem growth hopes.
- Cons: As of mid-2025, the utility is non-existent outside of trading. The promised IoT/PDL use cases, and user rewards, are not live. Ambiguity remains on detailed unlock schedules and full transparency.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 50B max supply, distributed at launch, locked allocations; further details under-documented
|Allocation
|Contributors/Community (20%), Ecosystem (48%), Fund/Investors (27%), Incentives (5%)
|Usage
|Planned for data marketplace and fees; currently only exchange/investment utility
|Incentives
|Incentivized use intended via data access, platform rewards, not yet realized
|Locking
|Ecosystem & investor allocations locked/vested, precise schedules only partially disclosed
|Unlocking
|Investors 2022–2023, Incentives post-milestone + 2-year lock, Ecosystem at team’s discretion, not clearly disclosed
Actionable Insights
- Token Demand: As of 2025, JASMY’s demand is speculative; real-world incentivized usage is yet to materialize.
- Transparency: Ambiguity regarding allocations, lockup schedules, and on-chain vesting events remains a concern for prospective investors.
- Future Monitoring: Should platform use-cases activate, revisiting incentive mechanisms and token velocity will be crucial for fundamental valuation.
Due diligence and consultation of official Jasmy resources is recommended before making investment or partnership decisions, given the evolving landscape and lack of definitive documentation on several core token economic parameters.
Jasmy (JASMY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Jasmy (JASMY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される JASMY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
JASMY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
JASMY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、JASMY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
1 JASMY = 0.012874 USD