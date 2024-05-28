Internet Computer (ICP) トケノミクス

Internet Computer (ICP) トケノミクス

Internet Computer (ICP) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Internet Computer (ICP) 情報

"1.Dfinityは、無限に拡張可能なインテリジェント分散型クラウドコンピューティングシステムと第3世代ブロックチェーンで、既存のEthereumアプリケーションと高い互換性を持っています。Threshold Relay 閾値リレー、Probablistic Slot Protocol 確率スロットプロトコル、USCID など、一連の最先端の暗号化技術や分散システムのイノベーションを導入し、パブリックチェーンの最終確認をマイルストーン 3-7 秒で達成し、これは PoW プルーフオブワーク機構に基づく現在のネットワークより 50～200 倍速い速度です。同時に、ガバナンス機構にBlockchain NervousSystemを導入し、アルゴリズムでネットワークを統治し、フォークなしのネットワークアップグレードを実現し、ハッカー攻撃を逆転させるなどしています。 2.Dfinityは2015年にスタートしたスタープロジェクトとして、2021年第1四半期にメインネットワークを立ち上げる予定で、Filecoin、Polkadotなどに続くブロックバスタープロジェクトとなっています。Dfinityプロジェクトのビジョンは、ブロックチェーン時代の「インターネットコンピュータ」になることです。この目標を中心に、Dfinityのテストネットワークは、2年以上、5段階の反復を経てきました。現在、各種パラメータや技術的なルートは安定しています。"

公式ウェブサイト：
https://internetcomputer.org/
Whitepaper：
https://internetcomputer.org/whitepaper.pdf
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/

Internet Computer (ICP) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Internet Computer (ICP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 2.51B
$ 2.51B$ 2.51B
総供給量：
--
----
循環供給量：
$ 534.93M
$ 534.93M$ 534.93M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
----
史上最高値：
$ 500
$ 500$ 500
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 4.686
$ 4.686$ 4.686

Internet Computer (ICP) の詳細なトークン構造

ICP トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

1. Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply & Inflation:

  • At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.
  • Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.
  • As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.

Reward Emissions:

  • Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.
  • Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.

Burn Mechanisms:

  • ICP is burned:
    • When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles),
    • On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee),
    • When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryICP Supply (at Genesis)% of Supply
DFINITY Foundation~111.94 million~23.87%
Team Members~84.48 million~18.01%
Early Contributors~44.58 million~9.51%
Internet Computer Assoc.20.00 million~4.26%
Advisors & 3rd Parties~11.24 million~2.40%
Community & Developer~2.24 million~0.48%
Node Operators~1.05 million~0.22%
Airdrop Participants~3.76 million (1 yr vesting)~0.80%
  • Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).

3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

  • Staking:
    • Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.”
    • Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).
  • Cycle Creation (Gas):
    • ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).
  • Network Operations:
    • Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.
  • Burning:
    • Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.
  • Medium of Exchange:
    • Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.

Incentives:

  • Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.
  • Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).
  • No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.

4. Lock-up Mechanism

  • To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years.

  • Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked).

    • 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between).
    • Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.

  • Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.

  • Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking (Dissolving):

    • When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner).
    • Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.

  • Airdrop/TGE Vesting:

    • Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).

  • Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceGenesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards
BurnCycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees
AllocationFoundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes
UsageGovernance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades
IncentivesNode provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary)
Lock-upGovernance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year
UnlockFull unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly

Nuances & Implications

  • Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.
  • Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.
  • Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).
  • Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.
  • Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).
  • No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).

This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.

Internet Computer (ICP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Internet Computer (ICP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ICP トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

ICP トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

ICP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ICP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

