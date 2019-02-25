FET (FET) トケノミクス
FET (FET) 情報
Fetch.AIは、機械学習（ML）と人工知能（AI）、マルチエージェントシステム、分散型台帳テクノロジーを組み合わせて、経済的なインターネットを構築します。明確なガイダンスと予測により、データ、ハードウェア、サービス、人、インフラストラクチャなどの経済活動コンポーネントのデジタルエージェントは効率的に仕事をすることができます。 Fetchは、自律システムをすべての市場に提供することに取り組んでいます。現在、市場の自律性のプロセスには多くの人的および物的資源が必要です。自動化された経済取引は、市場が効率的かつスムーズに運営されるのに役立ちます。
FET (FET) トケノミクス & 価格分析
FET (FET) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
FET (FET) の詳細なトークン構造
FET トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
- AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
- Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:
|Allocation Pool
|Mechanism (from AGIX)
|Converted to ASI
|Notes
|Staking Pool
|AGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|No defined cap per user; operates in cycles
|Deep Funding Grant Pool
|AGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|Community-driven grant governance
|Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem Pools
|Per individual project specs, all merged at swap ratios
|Yes
|Combined for unified ASI ecosystem
Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:
- Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
- Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
- Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
- Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
- Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
- Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:
|Mechanism
|Unlock Trigger
|Granularity
|Notes
|Staking
|End of 30-day staking period
|Monthly
|Tokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
|Grant Disbursements
|Community vote and project approval
|As scheduled
|Subject to governance process and project milestones
|Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)
|Upon user-initiated swap
|Continuous
|No forced deadline for migration
Discussion and Implications
- Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
- Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
- Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
- Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
- Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
- Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.
Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components
|Category
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Swap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
|Allocation
|Migrated allocation pools from legacy projects
|Usage
|Marketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
|Locking
|30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
|Unlocking
|Staking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests
Actionable Insights
- Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
- Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
- Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.
Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.
FET (FET) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
FET (FET) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FET トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FET トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FET のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FET トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
