バイナンスコイン (BNB) トケノミクス
バイナンスコイン (BNB) 情報
ICOから、BinanceはBNBをシンボルとするBinance Coinと呼ばれる独自のコインを発行しました。BNBはBinanceのチェーン上でネイティブに動作します。このコインは、総供給量2億枚で設立されました。四半期ごとに、全BNBの50％を破棄するまで、当社の暗号資産間プラットフォームでの取引量に基づいてBNBを破棄します。すべての取引はブロックチェーン上で行われます。最終的には100MM BNBを破壊し、100MM BNBを残す予定です。BNBコイン自体には複数の実用性があり、本質的にバイナンスエコシステムを動かす基礎的なガスとなっています。現在最も顕著なユースケースには、BNBを使った以下のようなものがあります。- 取引所における取引手数料の支払い、取引における50％割引の獲得（最初の1年間）。- Crypto.comはBinanceのBNBトークンをMCO Visaカードとモバイルアプリを含むプラットフォームでサポートしています。
バイナンスコイン (BNB) トケノミクス & 価格分析
バイナンスコイン (BNB) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
バイナンスコイン (BNB) の詳細なトークン構造
BNB トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
BNB (Binance Coin), native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, has evolved through several phases since its launch, including migration, allocation updates, an ongoing burn mechanism, and varied incentive functions. This deep dive evaluates BNB's issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as its lock-up and unlocking features.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): BNB was launched via ICO on July 5, 2017, as an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 200 million.
- Migration: BNB later migrated its token to the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP-2), then also to the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20), before consolidating supply on BNB Smart Chain during BEP-333: Chain Fusion.
- Burn Mechanisms: The circulating supply decreases over time via:
- Auto-Burn: A quarterly burning event calculates and burns BNB based on price and BSC activity, continuing until supply reaches 100 million.
- Pioneer Burn: BNB lost due to user mistakes, once corroborated, is calculated and added to the burn process.
- These burning procedures create a deflationary pressure, reducing the total supply from the original 200 million to around 150.54 million as of December 2024, aiming for 100 million long-term.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial BNB token allocation was distributed and vested as follows:
|Date
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (BNB)
|2017-07-28
|ICO
|100,000,000
|2017-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2017-07-28
|Angel Investors
|20,000,000
|2018-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2019-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2020-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2021-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
- The Founding Team was subject to a structured vesting over multiple years, with 16 million BNB unlocked annually from 2018 to 2021.
- ICO investors and angel investors received their allocations at initial launch.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
-
On BNB Chain:
- Validator Staking: Operators must self-stake at least 2,000 BNB to become validator candidates on the BNB Smart Chain (PoSA consensus). Top 45 nodes become active validators.
- Delegation: Other users can delegate BNB to validators, earning a share of rewards (validators can set commission rates).
- Incentives: Rewards for validators and delegators are minted from transaction fees in each validated block and distributed daily at UTC 00:00.
-
On Binance Exchange & Ecosystem:
- Utility Token: BNB offers fee discounts, access to token launches, and other functions within the Binance ecosystem.
- Staking for Yield: Binance Earn products let users lock BNB for fixed periods (15–120 days) to earn yield; APRs vary with lock period.
Lock-Up Mechanisms
- Validator/Delegator Lock: For validators/delegators on BNB Chain, there's a seven-day unbonding period for withdrawing staked BNB.
- Binance Earn Platform: Users can choose to lock BNB for set periods (e.g., 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 days) to earn yield. These programs have no protocol-imposed minimum/maximum amounts, and returns depend on lock duration.
Unlocking Time
- Founding Team Vesting: Founding Team tokens were unlocked annually on July 28, 2018–2021 (16 million BNB per year).
- Staked BNB: Delegators must wait for a seven-day unbonding period before their tokens are accessible post-withdrawal.
- BEP-333 and Upgrades: Periodic protocol upgrades may add or change conditions impacting the technical handling of lock-ups, but user-facing lock/unlock times remain as above.
Conclusion
BNB’s token economics are grounded in careful supply management via burning, structured initial and follow-on allocations, robust network and exchange utility incentives, and a combination of protocol-level and product-level lock-up and unlocking features. This multifaceted approach:
- Reduces inflation over time,
- Aligns incentives for validators, delegators, and ecosystem users,
- Ensures controlled release of team allocations,
- And supports the sustainable, decentralized operation of the BNB Chain ecosystem.
These attributes make BNB one of the leading examples of well-structured tokenomics in the crypto space.
バイナンスコイン (BNB) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
バイナンスコイン (BNB) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BNB トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BNB トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BNB のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BNB トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
