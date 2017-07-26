BNB トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

BNB (Binance Coin), native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, has evolved through several phases since its launch, including migration, allocation updates, an ongoing burn mechanism, and varied incentive functions. This deep dive evaluates BNB's issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as its lock-up and unlocking features.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Coin Offering (ICO) : BNB was launched via ICO on July 5, 2017, as an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 200 million.

: BNB was launched via ICO on July 5, 2017, as an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 200 million. Migration : BNB later migrated its token to the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP-2), then also to the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20), before consolidating supply on BNB Smart Chain during BEP-333: Chain Fusion.

: BNB later migrated its token to the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP-2), then also to the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20), before consolidating supply on BNB Smart Chain during BEP-333: Chain Fusion. Burn Mechanisms : The circulating supply decreases over time via: Auto-Burn : A quarterly burning event calculates and burns BNB based on price and BSC activity, continuing until supply reaches 100 million. Pioneer Burn : BNB lost due to user mistakes, once corroborated, is calculated and added to the burn process. These burning procedures create a deflationary pressure, reducing the total supply from the original 200 million to around 150.54 million as of December 2024, aiming for 100 million long-term.

: The circulating supply decreases over time via:

Allocation Mechanism

The initial BNB token allocation was distributed and vested as follows:

Date Allocation Recipient Amount (BNB) 2017-07-28 ICO 100,000,000 2017-07-28 Founding Team 16,000,000 2017-07-28 Angel Investors 20,000,000 2018-07-28 Founding Team 16,000,000 2019-07-28 Founding Team 16,000,000 2020-07-28 Founding Team 16,000,000 2021-07-28 Founding Team 16,000,000

The Founding Team was subject to a structured vesting over multiple years, with 16 million BNB unlocked annually from 2018 to 2021.

ICO investors and angel investors received their allocations at initial launch.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

On BNB Chain : Validator Staking : Operators must self-stake at least 2,000 BNB to become validator candidates on the BNB Smart Chain (PoSA consensus). Top 45 nodes become active validators. Delegation : Other users can delegate BNB to validators, earning a share of rewards (validators can set commission rates). Incentives : Rewards for validators and delegators are minted from transaction fees in each validated block and distributed daily at UTC 00:00.

On Binance Exchange & Ecosystem : Utility Token : BNB offers fee discounts, access to token launches, and other functions within the Binance ecosystem. Staking for Yield : Binance Earn products let users lock BNB for fixed periods (15–120 days) to earn yield; APRs vary with lock period.



Lock-Up Mechanisms

Validator/Delegator Lock : For validators/delegators on BNB Chain, there's a seven-day unbonding period for withdrawing staked BNB.

: For validators/delegators on BNB Chain, there's a for withdrawing staked BNB. Binance Earn Platform: Users can choose to lock BNB for set periods (e.g., 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 days) to earn yield. These programs have no protocol-imposed minimum/maximum amounts, and returns depend on lock duration.

Unlocking Time

Founding Team Vesting : Founding Team tokens were unlocked annually on July 28, 2018–2021 (16 million BNB per year).

: Founding Team tokens were unlocked annually on July 28, 2018–2021 (16 million BNB per year). Staked BNB : Delegators must wait for a seven-day unbonding period before their tokens are accessible post-withdrawal.

: Delegators must wait for a seven-day unbonding period before their tokens are accessible post-withdrawal. BEP-333 and Upgrades: Periodic protocol upgrades may add or change conditions impacting the technical handling of lock-ups, but user-facing lock/unlock times remain as above.

Conclusion

BNB’s token economics are grounded in careful supply management via burning, structured initial and follow-on allocations, robust network and exchange utility incentives, and a combination of protocol-level and product-level lock-up and unlocking features. This multifaceted approach:

Reduces inflation over time,

Aligns incentives for validators, delegators, and ecosystem users,

Ensures controlled release of team allocations,

And supports the sustainable, decentralized operation of the BNB Chain ecosystem.

These attributes make BNB one of the leading examples of well-structured tokenomics in the crypto space.