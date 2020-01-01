BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) トケノミクス
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) 情報
Baby Dogeコインは、ミームの父親であるDogeからいくつかのトリックとレッスンを学びました。Dogeミームオンラインコミュニティのファンによって誕生した新しい暗号資産です。Baby Dogeは、新しく改善された取引スピードと愛らしさを見せることで、父親に感銘を与えようとしています。彼はハイパーデフレで、保有者に報酬を与える静的な反射をするので、より多くのベビードギーコインが取引のたびにあなたの財布に自動的に追加されます。取引額の5％が自動的にベビードッジホルダーに還元されるので、愛でたり、撫でてあげたり、持っているだけでいいのです。
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) の詳細なトークン構造
BABYDOGE トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE
- Token Creation: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.
- Transaction Fees: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:
- 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders.
- 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.
Allocation Structure (at launch):
|Allocation Area
|Percent (%)
|Mechanism
|Public Circulating
|100
|All tokens went into circulation
There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.
- Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.
- Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.
- All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.
5. Unlocking Time
- None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.
6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table
|Token Attribute
|Value
|Initial Maximum Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE
|Scheduled Unlocks
|None
|Locking
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Active, constant via transaction fees
|Holder Redistribution
|5% of every transaction
Summary and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.
- No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.
- Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.
- Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.
Limitations & Risks
- Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.
- Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.
Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.
In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BABYDOGE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BABYDOGE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BABYDOGE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BABYDOGE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) 価格履歴
BABYDOGE の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
BABYDOGE 価格予測
BABYDOGE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BABYDOGE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
