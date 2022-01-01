Aptos (APT) トケノミクス

Aptos (APT) 情報

Aptosはproof-of-stake (PoS) Layer 1ブロックチェーンで、dApp開発用にMoveプログラミング言語と仮想マシン（MoveVM）を使用しています。APTは、ネットワーク料金、バリデータのステーキング、およびガバナンスのためのネイティブトークンです。

https://aptosfoundation.org
https://aptosfoundation.org/whitepaper
https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/

Aptos (APT) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Aptos (APT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 3.13B
$ 3.13B$ 3.13B
総供給量：
--
----
循環供給量：
$ 644.18M
$ 644.18M$ 644.18M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
----
史上最高値：
$ 29.5
$ 29.5$ 29.5
過去最安値：
$ 3.086972917064586
$ 3.086972917064586$ 3.086972917064586
現在の価格：
$ 4.864
$ 4.864$ 4.864

Aptos (APT) の詳細なトークン構造

APT トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Allocation: Initial Distribution

Category Allocation (%) Locking & Vesting Details
Ecosystem 51.02% Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
Core Contributors 19.00% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
Foundation 16.50% 5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
Private Investors 13.48% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).

Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.

Issuance Mechanism

APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.

Incentive & Usage Mechanisms

APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.

Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

Stakeholder Lockup/Vesting Schedule Vesting Complete
Private Investors 12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48 ~Oct 2026
Core Contributors 12-month initial lockup, then same as above ~Oct 2026
Foundation 5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months 10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
Ecosystem Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
  • Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
  • Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.

Upcoming and Historical Unlocks

  • Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
  • Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.

Implications and Future Dynamics

  • Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
  • Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
  • Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
  • Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
  • Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.

Summary Table: Core Tokenomics

Mechanism Description
Issuance Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
Allocation Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
Usage/Incentives Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
Locking 1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
Unlock Timing Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032

In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.

Aptos (APT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Aptos (APT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される APT トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

APT トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

APT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、APT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

