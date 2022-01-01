Aptos (APT) トケノミクス
Aptos (APT) 情報
Aptosはproof-of-stake (PoS) Layer 1ブロックチェーンで、dApp開発用にMoveプログラミング言語と仮想マシン（MoveVM）を使用しています。APTは、ネットワーク料金、バリデータのステーキング、およびガバナンスのためのネイティブトークンです。
Aptos (APT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Aptos (APT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Aptos (APT) の詳細なトークン構造
APT トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Allocation: Initial Distribution
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting Details
|Ecosystem
|51.02%
|Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
|Core Contributors
|19.00%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
|Foundation
|16.50%
|5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
|Private Investors
|13.48%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).
Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.
Issuance Mechanism
APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.
Incentive & Usage Mechanisms
APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.
Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
|Stakeholder
|Lockup/Vesting Schedule
|Vesting Complete
|Private Investors
|12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48
|~Oct 2026
|Core Contributors
|12-month initial lockup, then same as above
|~Oct 2026
|Foundation
|5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months
|10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
|Ecosystem
|Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs
|Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
- Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
- Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.
Upcoming and Historical Unlocks
- Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
- Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.
Implications and Future Dynamics
- Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
- Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
- Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
- Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
- Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.
Summary Table: Core Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
|Locking
|1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
|Unlock Timing
|Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032
In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.
Aptos (APT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Aptos (APT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される APT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
APT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
APT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、APT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
