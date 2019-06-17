Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス
Algorand (ALGO) 情報
Algorandは、真に分散化されたネットワーク内での完全な参加、保護、およびスピードを保証する、パブリックで許可のない純粋なプルーフオブステークブロックチェーンです。 Algorandは、主流のブロックチェーンの採用を弱体化させてきた技術的な障壁、つまり分散化、拡張性、セキュリティを取り除きます。アルゴランドは、暗号学の分野で先駆的な研究にキャリアを捧げてきたチューリング賞を受賞したシルビオミカリが率いる、学術理論と科学に深く根ざしたチームによって構築されています。
Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Algorand (ALGO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Algorand (ALGO) の詳細なトークン構造
ALGO トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
- Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Current Allocations:
|Category
|Initial Allocated ALGO
|% of Max Supply
|Locking/Vesting (Summary)
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Controlled by Foundation
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000*
|62%
|Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
|Participation Rewards**
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000*
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020
*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.
Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
- Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
- Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.
Incentive Models
- Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
- Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Governance Commitment
- “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.
Unlock/Vesting Schedules
- Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
- Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).
Recent and Historical Unlock Data
|Date
|Allocation
|Recipient Group
|ALGO Unlocked
|2025-05-29
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|2025-05-30
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|…
|…
|…
|…
|2025-06-05
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
- Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.
Unlocking Patterns
- Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
- Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.
5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock
|Category
|Allocation %
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time
|Foundation/Inc.
|25%
|Company-controlled
|Varies, no programmatic vest
|Community Incentives
|~62%
|Distributed via rewards
|Over 10 years
|Participation Rewards
|~25%
|Locked for governance
|Cycle-based (3mo)
|Ecosystem & Grant
|12.5%
|Linear 10-year unlock
|10% per year
|Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.
|37%**
|Programmatic vesting
|Specified in EIPs
Notes:
- Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
- Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.
Conclusion
Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.
For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.
Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Algorand (ALGO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ALGO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ALGO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ALGO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ALGO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ALGO の購入方法
Algorand (ALGO) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、ALGO を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Algorand (ALGO) 価格履歴
ALGO の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
ALGO 価格予測
ALGO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ALGO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。