Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス

Algorand (ALGO) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Algorand (ALGO) 情報

Algorandは、真に分散化されたネットワーク内での完全な参加、保護、およびスピードを保証する、パブリックで許可のない純粋なプルーフオブステークブロックチェーンです。 Algorandは、主流のブロックチェーンの採用を弱体化させてきた技術的な障壁、つまり分散化、拡張性、セキュリティを取り除きます。アルゴランドは、暗号学の分野で先駆的な研究にキャリアを捧げてきたチューリング賞を受賞したシルビオミカリが率いる、学術理論と科学に深く根ざしたチームによって構築されています。

公式ウェブサイト：
http://algorand.foundation
Whitepaper：
https://developer.algorand.org/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://allo.info/

Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Algorand (ALGO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 1.50B
$ 1.50B$ 1.50B
総供給量：
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
循環供給量：
$ 8.63B
$ 8.63B$ 8.63B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 1.74B
$ 1.74B$ 1.74B
史上最高値：
$ 3.8
$ 3.8$ 3.8
過去最安値：
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404$ 0.08761089660746404
現在の価格：
$ 0.174
$ 0.174$ 0.174

Algorand (ALGO) の詳細なトークン構造

ALGO トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
  • Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

CategoryInitial Allocated ALGO% of Max SupplyLocking/Vesting (Summary)
Algorand, Inc.2,000,000,00020%Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
Algorand Foundation500,000,0005%Controlled by Foundation
Community Incentives6,200,000,000*62%Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
Participation Rewards**2,500,000,000*25%Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
Relay Nodes2,500,000,000*25%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Contingent Incentives1,200,000,000*12%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Ecosystem Support1,250,000,00012.5%10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

  • Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
  • Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
  • Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

  • Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
  • Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

  • “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

  • Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
  • Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

DateAllocationRecipient GroupALGO Unlocked
2025-05-29Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-05-30Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-06-05Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
  • Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

  • Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
  • Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

CategoryAllocation %Locking MechanismUnlocking Time
Foundation/Inc.25%Company-controlledVaries, no programmatic vest
Community Incentives~62%Distributed via rewardsOver 10 years
Participation Rewards~25%Locked for governanceCycle-based (3mo)
Ecosystem & Grant12.5%Linear 10-year unlock10% per year
Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.37%**Programmatic vestingSpecified in EIPs

Notes:

  • Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
  • Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.

Algorand (ALGO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Algorand (ALGO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ALGO トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

ALGO トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

ALGO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ALGO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。