カルダノ (ADA) トケノミクス
カルダノ (ADA) 情報
Cardanoは分散型パブリックブロックチェーンおよび暗号資産プロジェクトであり、完全なオープンソースです。
カルダノ (ADA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
カルダノ (ADA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
カルダノ (ADA) の詳細なトークン構造
ADA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Cardano's token economics reflect a robust, research-driven approach focused on sustainability, security, and community participation. Below is an in-depth exploration covering its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and token locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Cardano (ADA) employs a capped supply proof-of-stake (PoS) issuance model:
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Genesis Distribution: Delivered via a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) (September 2015–February 2017), distributing ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of supply) to participants. The remaining supply was set apart for the development team, founding partners, and staking incentives.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA enters circulation primarily as staking rewards, drawing from a finite “reserve.” Each 5-day epoch, 0.3% of the remaining ADA reserve is distributed as block rewards and treasury inflows, with the reserve gradually depleting over time (i.e., deflationary schedule).
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of ADA was carefully balanced between ecosystem stakeholders. Below is a summary with an accompanying table:
|Category
|Amount (ADA)
|% of Max Supply
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93 billion
|57.6%
|Staking Rewards / Reserve
|~13.90 billion
|30.9%
|Team (IOG, EMURGO, Foundation)
|~5.19 billion
|11.5%
Team Breakdown and Vesting:
- Allocations to IOG (Input Output Global), EMURGO, and the Cardano Foundation represented a combined ~11.5%. Of this, one-third was immediately available; the remaining two-thirds was vested until June 2018 and June 2019, respectively.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
The utility and incentive structure for ADA is multi-faceted:
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ADA is required for settling all on-chain transactions.
- Staking/Consensus: Used for registering/running stake pools and as the sole token for delegation in the PoS consensus (Ouroboros). Stakers (either running pools or delegating) are rewarded proportionally in ADA.
- DeFi & DApps: As Cardano adopted smart contracts and native assets, ADA acts as collateral, liquidity, and base token in DeFi protocols.
- Project Catalyst & Governance: ADA is used for voting on community proposals and treasury management in Project Catalyst and the upcoming onchain governance (Voltaire era).
Staking Incentives
- Rewards Source: Generated from a combination of transaction fees and block rewards (drawn from the ADA reserve).
- Reward Distribution: SPOs (Stake Pool Operators) set a fee and margin; the remainder is shared proportionally among delegators.
- Decentralization Features: There is no minimum staking amount or lock-up, and no slashing risk—rewards are calculated and paid out at each epoch, and ADA remains fully liquid.
Locking Mechanism
Cardano introduced token locking via the Allegra upgrade—serving several purposes:
- Voting: For Voltaire (onchain governance), ADA can be temporarily locked to secure voting rights and prevent duplicate votes.
- Smart Contracts: Certain smart contracts, e.g., auctions, require token locking until contract resolution.
- Collateral: To protect the network against failed or malicious smart contract executions, small ADA amounts may be temporarily locked as collateral, forfeited only if the transaction fails.
DeFi Protocols: Many DeFi applications, such as DEXs and lending protocols, may enforce time-based or conditional locks on ADA provided as liquidity or collateral.
Unlocking Timeline
- Historical Vesting: Founders’ allocations had vesting schedules through June 2018/2019.
- Staking: No lock-up period—ADA always remains liquid and can be unstaked or transferred at any time.
- Governance/Voting: Tokens are locked for the brief duration of the voting event, after which they become instantly transferable.
- Smart Contracts: Unlocking is governed by contract conditions and is trustless — tokens are released upon fulfillment or expiration of the contract terms.
Visual Summary
|Mechanism
|ADA Locked?
|Unlock Trigger
|Notes
|Staking
|No (liquid staking)
|Not applicable
|No slashing, no minimum, anytime withdrawal
|Founders Vesting (historic)
|Yes (vested)
|Fixed dates (2018/2019)
|Now all likely unlocked
|Governance/Voting
|Yes (temp. lock)
|End of voting event
|Prevents double voting; short duration
|DeFi/Smart Contracts
|Yes (if contract)
|Contract resolve/expiration
|Variable; depends on app/contract logic
|Collateral for Smart Contracts
|Yes (temp.)
|Post-transaction validation
|Only forfeited if transaction fails validation
Key Perspectives and Implications
- Sustainability: Cardano’s economic model aims for decaying issuance and sustainability via growing transaction fees and treasury allocations for development and incentives.
- Security and Predictability: Fixed supply, scientific incentive design, and the lack of slashing make Cardano attractive for risk-averse stakers.
- Flexibility: Liquid staking and optional, contract-based locking mechanisms enable both participation and fast liquidity—supporting user diversity and innovation.
- Decentralized Governance: With the upcoming Voltaire era and CIP-1694, token locking in voting will become crucial for onchain, community-driven treasury and protocol upgrades.
- Decentralization: Soft caps on pool delegation discourage power concentration, and no superuser controls exist for ADA balances.
Limitations and Considerations
- Governance Complexity: As full Voltaire-era governance deploys, ADA holders should monitor and understand the evolving voting and stacking lock rules.
- DeFi Risks: Locking ADA in smart contracts or protocols introduces smart contract risk, and users should perform due diligence.
- Vesting Impact: Although initial team vesting is complete, future inflationary unlocks (staking rewards) will gradually reduce the reserve and lower issuance over time.
Actionable Insights
- Staking: Users can delegate any amount of ADA without concern for lock-up or slashing; rewards are compounding and liquid.
- Governance Participation: Expect to temporarily lock ADA for voting in decentralized governance processes in the Voltaire era.
- DeFi Participation: Understand the locking and unlocking rules of individual decentralized applications.
References and Further Reading
- Explore Cardano’s official monetary policy.
- Details on token locking.
- Ouroboros PoS protocol whitepaper for technical insights.
- Genesis allocation analysis and Cardano Foundation.
Cardano’s token economics are structured for longevity, fairness, and decentralization, with careful provisions for evolving governance and ecosystem innovation.
カルダノ (ADA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
カルダノ (ADA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ADA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ADA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ADA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ADA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。