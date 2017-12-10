AaveToken (AAVE) トケノミクス

AaveToken (AAVE) トケノミクス

AaveToken (AAVE) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

AaveToken (AAVE) 情報

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://aave.com/
Whitepaper：
https://github.com/aave/aave-protocol/blob/master/docs/Aave_Protocol_Whitepaper_v1_0.pdf
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://solscan.io/token/3vAs4D1WE6Na4tCgt4BApgFfENbm8WY7q4cSPD1yM4Cg

AaveToken (AAVE) トケノミクス & 価格分析

AaveToken (AAVE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 3.95B
$ 3.95B$ 3.95B
総供給量：
--
----
循環供給量：
$ 15.17M
$ 15.17M$ 15.17M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
----
史上最高値：
$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893$ 665.2893
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 260.51
$ 260.51$ 260.51

AaveToken (AAVE) の詳細なトークン構造

AAVE トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Original Token & Migration:
    Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).

  • Max Supply:
    The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.

  • Initial Distribution:

    • 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
    • 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.

  • Unlock Schedule:
    Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.

Unlock Table Example

DateAmountAllocation RecipientGroupUnlock TypeUnlock Timing
2017-12-1010,000,000Public SalePublic InvestorsCliffInstant
2020-09-243,000,000Ecosystem ReserveCommunity/IncentivesCliffInstant
2017-12-10+Small amountsPromotions, Core Dev, etc.Company/Treasury, TeamCliffInstant

Allocation Mechanism

Genesis Allocation Breakdown

Allocation CategoryAmount (AAVE)% of Max Supply
LEND Holders (public)13,000,00081.25%
Ecosystem Reserve3,000,00018.75%
Total16,000,000100%
  • Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
  • The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Use Cases:

  • Governance:
    AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.

    • Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.

  • Platform Incentives:

    • Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
    • Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
    • Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.

  • Collateral:
    AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.

Fee Sharing & Returns:

  • Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
  • Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

Staking (Safety Module):

  • Locking:

    • Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
    • Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.

  • Unlocking / Cooldown:

    • The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
    • After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
    • During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.

Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:

Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.

Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position

  • AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
  • The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.

Additional Notes

  • The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
  • Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
  • The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.

Summary Table

FeatureMechanism
IssuanceFixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
AllocationLEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
UsageGovernance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
IncentivesSafety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
LockingStaking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
UnlockingMust wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
DAO ControlEcosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain

Critical Insights & Implications

  • Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
  • Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
  • Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
  • Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.

Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.

AaveToken (AAVE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

AaveToken (AAVE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AAVE トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

AAVE トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

AAVE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AAVE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

AAVE の購入方法

AaveToken (AAVE) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、AAVE を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

AaveToken (AAVE) 価格履歴

AAVE の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

AAVE 価格予測

AAVE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AAVE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。