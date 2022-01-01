Singularry (SINGULARRY) טוקנומיקה
Singularry (SINGULARRY) מידע
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance
Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement.
Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture
Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics
Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition
Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework
Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines.
Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Singularry (SINGULARRY), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Singularry (SINGULARRY) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של SINGULARRY אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות SINGULARRYהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את SINGULARRYטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתSINGULARRYהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
SINGULARRY חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן SINGULARRY עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו SINGULARRY משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
