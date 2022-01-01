NobleBlocks (NOBL) טוקנומיקה
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci)
NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings.
Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing
NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse.
Streamlining the Publication Process
Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published.
Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity
Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility.
Reducing Publication Costs
Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers.
Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform
NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
NobleBlocks (NOBL) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור NobleBlocks (NOBL), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
NobleBlocks (NOBL) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של NobleBlocks (NOBL) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של NOBL אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות NOBLהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את NOBLטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתNOBLהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
