צלול לעומק כיצד SUI האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with its native token, SUI, designed to power the network, incentivize participants, and support ecosystem growth. The token economics of SUI are structured to ensure long-term sustainability, gradual distribution, and robust incentives for all stakeholders.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUI (10 billion SUI).

10,000,000,000 SUI (10 billion SUI). Token Type: Native token of the Sui Network.

Native token of the Sui Network. Initial Circulating Supply at Launch: ~528 million SUI (5.28% of total supply).

~528 million SUI (5.28% of total supply). Issuance: SUI tokens are issued at genesis and distributed according to a detailed allocation and vesting schedule. No ongoing inflationary issuance is currently described; all tokens are pre-allocated and released per schedule.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description / Purpose Community Reserve 36.53% Managed by Sui Foundation for ecosystem development Early Contributors 21.14% Individuals/entities contributing early to Sui Investors (Series A & B) 14.10% Private investors in early funding rounds Mysten Labs Treasury 12.42% Held by core development team (Mysten Labs) Community Access Program & Testers 5.82% Whitelisted/public sales, app testers, community awards Stake Subsidies 10.00% Incentives for validators and delegators

Note: Some sources aggregate Community Access Program & Testers and Public Sale into a single category, but the above reflects the most granular breakdown available.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Utility: SUI is used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and interact with smart contracts, and participate in on-chain governance.

SUI is used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and interact with smart contracts, and participate in on-chain governance. Staking: SUI holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards.

SUI holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards. Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives, distributed by the Sui Foundation.

Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives, distributed by the Sui Foundation. Validator Incentives: Stake Subsidies are distributed to validators and delegators to bootstrap network security and participation.

Stake Subsidies are distributed to validators and delegators to bootstrap network security and participation. Community Access: The Community Access Program allows early supporters and testers to acquire SUI, fostering broad community engagement.

Locking and Vesting Mechanism

The SUI token distribution is governed by a combination of cliffs (lock-up periods) and linear vesting schedules. The mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives over the long term.

Key Vesting Schedules

Allocation Category Initial Unlock (TGE) Cliff Period Vesting/Unlock Schedule Community Reserve ~29.6% at TGE 1 month Monthly unlocks for 6.9 years Early Contributors 0% at TGE 1 year 17.8% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 6 years Investors (Series A) 0% at TGE 1 year 69.4% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 1 year Investors (Series B) 0% at TGE 1 year 33.3% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 2 years Mysten Labs Treasury 0% at TGE 6 months Linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years Community Access Program ~28.6% at TGE None Linear monthly unlocks for 13 months Stake Subsidies ~3.51% at TGE None Monthly unlocks for 7 years Undisclosed Recipients 0% at TGE Until after 2030 5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock post-2030

Unlocking Timeline

Initial Unlocks: At TGE (May 2023), only a small portion of most allocations is unlocked, with the majority subject to cliffs and long-term vesting.

At TGE (May 2023), only a small portion of most allocations is unlocked, with the majority subject to cliffs and long-term vesting. 2024-2025 Milestones: Significant unlocks for private investors and the team occur in Q2 and Q3 2024, with continued gradual increases in circulating supply through 2025.

Significant unlocks for private investors and the team occur in Q2 and Q3 2024, with continued gradual increases in circulating supply through 2025. Long-Term Vesting: Most allocations, especially for the community reserve, early contributors, and Mysten Labs, continue unlocking monthly until at least 2030.

Most allocations, especially for the community reserve, early contributors, and Mysten Labs, continue unlocking monthly until at least 2030. Post-2030: Over 5.2 billion SUI are scheduled for unlock after 2030, with recipients and details not fully disclosed.

Table: SUI Token Allocation and Vesting

Category % of Supply Initial Unlock Cliff Vesting Period Notes Community Reserve 36.53% ~29.6% 1 month 6.9 years (monthly) Managed by Sui Foundation Early Contributors 21.14% 0% 1 year 6 years (monthly) 17.8% unlock after cliff Investors (A & B) 14.10% 0% 1 year 1-2 years (monthly) Series A: 69.4% after cliff; Series B: 33.3% after cliff Mysten Labs Treasury 12.42% 0% 6 months 6.5 years (monthly) Core team Community Access 5.82% ~28.6% None 13 months (monthly) Public/whitelisted sales, testers Stake Subsidies 10.00% ~3.51% None 7 years (monthly) Validator/delegator incentives Undisclosed Recipients ~52.2% 0% Until 2033 Post-2030 unlock Details not fully disclosed

Implications and Analysis

Gradual Supply Increase: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting price stability and long-term network health.

The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting price stability and long-term network health. Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community reserve, emphasizing ecosystem growth and community-driven development.

The largest allocation is for the community reserve, emphasizing ecosystem growth and community-driven development. Incentive Alignment: Staking rewards and validator subsidies ensure robust network security and active participation.

Staking rewards and validator subsidies ensure robust network security and active participation. Long-Term Commitment: Extended vesting for team, contributors, and investors aligns their interests with the network’s long-term success.

Extended vesting for team, contributors, and investors aligns their interests with the network’s long-term success. Transparency: The Sui Foundation provides regular updates and detailed unlock schedules, though some future allocations remain undisclosed.

References for Further Reading

Sui Tokenomics Whitepaper

Sui Token Release Schedule

Sui Community Access Program

Summary

Sui’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, multi-year vesting schedules, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and gradual distribution. This structure is intended to foster sustainable growth, robust network security, and long-term alignment among all stakeholders.