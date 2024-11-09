Pippin (PIPPIN) טוקנומיקה

Pippin (PIPPIN) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי Pippin (PIPPIN), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
Pippin (PIPPIN) מידע

PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

אתר רשמי:
https://pippin.love
סייר בלוקים:
https://solscan.io/token/Dfh5DzRgSvvCFDoYc2ciTkMrbDfRKybA4SoFbPmApump

Pippin (PIPPIN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Pippin (PIPPIN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 15.09M
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 1000.00M
אספקה במחזור:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 15.09M
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 0.331968
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 0.000225769038950477
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 0.015094
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Pippin (PIPPIN)

צלול לעומק כיצד PIPPIN האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.

Token Economics Structure

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
  • Launch Date: November 9, 2024
  • Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
  • Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Community & AirdropDistributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
Staking RewardsEarned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
Ecosystem DevelopmentUsed to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
Team & FoundersPresumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
Marketing & PartnershipsUsed for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.

Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
  • Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
  • Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
  • Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
  • Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.

Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics

PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:

  • Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
  • Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
  • Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.

Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceSolana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
AllocationCommunity, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
Usage & IncentivesStaking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
LockingStaking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
UnlockingNo official schedule; follow project channels for updates

Limitations and Recommendations

  • Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
  • Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.

Conclusion

PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.

Pippin (PIPPIN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Pippin (PIPPIN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של PIPPIN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות PIPPINהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את PIPPINטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתPIPPINהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

כתב ויתור

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.