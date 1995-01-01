Paal AI (PAAL) טוקנומיקה
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Paal AI (PAAL), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Paal AI (PAAL)
צלול לעומק כיצד PAAL האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Blockchain
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Smart Contract
|Renounced (no further minting possible)
|Transaction Tax
|0% on buys and sells
- The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
- Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
- Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Utility/Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
|Access to AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
|Referral & Auto-Compound
|Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.
Staking Pools & Rewards:
|Pool Duration
|% of ETH Rewards
|APY (PAAL)
|14 days
|1.2%
|3%
|28 days
|6%
|10%
|56 days
|92.8%
|15%
- Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
- Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
- No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.
6. Circulating Supply Trend
- As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.
7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration
- Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
- Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
|Allocation
|Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
|Locking
|14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
|Circulating Supply
|~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation
Additional Resources
- PAAL AI Documentation
- Staking Platform
- Official Website
Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.
Paal AI (PAAL) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Paal AI (PAAL) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של PAAL אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות PAALהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את PAALטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתPAALהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות PAAL
Paal AI (PAAL) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של PAALעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
PAAL חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן PAAL עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו PAAL משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
